Kasia and Pawel: Is the Love Never Lies Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Never Lies: Poland’ brings couples together to test their relationships and uncover hidden truths about themselves. In the third season, Kasia and Pawel were among the participating couples, and as their journey unfolded, many of their underlying issues came to light. What stood out about them was the immense support they received from the other contestants and their ability to regroup despite the challenges. They faced their struggles head-on and showed a willingness to confront their personal and relationship issues.

Kasia Was Heartbroken by Pawel’s Admission to Infidelity

Kasia and Pawel made history as the first married couple to participate in the series. They revealed that they had been struggling to reconnect and were eager to confront their issues directly. Kasia disclosed that Pawel had been unfaithful in the past and had been intimate with a man, which left her fearful that it could happen again. She wanted full transparency about the situation. On their very first evening during the lie detector session, it was uncovered that Pawel had not been unfaithful just once but twice. The following day, when the couples were separated, he was paired with another contestant—who coincidentally was also named Pawel.

During their interactions, Pawel was noticeably flirty with his partner and even admitted that if they were in a different setting, he wouldn’t feel restrained from initiating something between them. He then revealed that over the course of his eight-year marriage, he had been with multiple men—something Kasia had never known. When she heard this, she was devastated, feeling as though her entire marriage had been a lie. Overcome with emotion, she broke down, but the other contestants encouraged her to stay strong. When it was her turn to be paired with a “wild temptation,” she made a bold statement by removing her wedding ring and declaring that she was done with Pawel.

When Kasia got the chance to spend time with Longin, she admitted that, for the first time in a long while, she felt like she could truly enjoy herself and be her authentic self. With the support of the other contestants, she even underwent a physical makeover, symbolizing her journey of self-reclamation. Meanwhile, Pawel was consumed with guilt and expressed deep regret over his actions. He admitted that he felt lost and unsure of how to salvage his marriage. He insisted that he loved Kasia and never wanted to hurt her, explaining that his actions stemmed from his struggles with expressing his sexuality rather than a deliberate attempt to betray her.

Kasia and Pawel May Not be Married Anymore

Neither Kasia nor Pawel have publicly addressed the current status of their relationship, but it seems unlikely that they are still together. The revelations during the season appeared to shake the very foundation of their marriage. For Kasia, in particular, it felt like the ultimate betrayal, leaving her questioning whether she ever truly knew her husband. Pawel had kept many secrets from her, making the prospect of reconciliation seem distant. However, after being married for eight years, the decision to part ways would not be an easy one. Ultimately, they will have to choose what is best for themselves, whether that means finding a way forward together or going their separate ways.

Kasia and Pawel are Preferring to Stay Away From Public Life

Kasia and Pawel maintain very private lives and have not shared much about their relationship. While Pawel appears to be a digital creator, he is currently keeping a low profile. He has a notable presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok but seems to be staying out of the spotlight for now. Kasia, on the other hand, has remained even more reserved, likely taking this time to reflect and process the significant changes in her life.

