Kat Pasion: Where is P. Diddy’s Alleged Victim Now?

It was reportedly around 2013 when Kat Pasion first came across Sean “Puffy” Combs, aka P. Diddy, in Los Angeles, California, yet it wasn’t until a few years later that they became involved. The truth is, as explored in HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy,’ they had connected over grief and pain in a way no one could have ever imagined, yet Kat’s experience with him soon became her nightmare. After all, while she prefers not to divulge the details of everything she reportedly endured, she has conceded some things that happened between them in 2021 were “non-consensual.”

Kat Pasion is a Lifelong Entertainment Enthusiast

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, into an extremely loving and supportive family, Kat Pasion was merely 4 years old when she first fell in love with the creative art form of dance. Little did anyone know her passion would go to such an extent she’d convince her parents to put her in formal training, from where she expanded her wings in ways they couldn’t even imagine. That’s because she soon found herself participating in beauty pageants, only to actually end up winning the title of Miss Fraser Valley in 2008 while also understanding what she wanted to do with her life.

While Kat had evolved into a full-fledged dancer by this point, working with a myriad of artists in music videos, television, films, as well as commercials, she’d learned her calling was music. Therefore, determined to make it in the entertainment industry, she formed a three-person girl group called VNTY (pronounced: vanity), which even ended up landing a record deal in 2011. As per their Universal Canada contract in 2011, the girls even relocated to Toronto to make their debut EP, only to split a short while later owing to personal issues.

It was after this that Kat decided to shift gears and began dabbling into modeling as well as acting, just to find out she was actually incredibly skilled at it owing to her past. Therefore, in 2013, she earned her work visa, packed her bags, and moved to Los Angeles, California, for good, where she added a print model to her resume, too, by working with some established global brands. It was this same here that she first came across P. Diddy at Soho House, but she admittedly didn’t give him her number despite feeling as if he was interested owing to their age gap.

Kat Pasion and P. Diddy Became Romantically Involved in the Late 2010s

According to Kat’s own accounts in the aforementioned original, Diddy started following her on Instagram in 2016 and began texting or inviting her to parties in 2018. The first invite she seemingly accepted was for his 49th birthday party, wherein they had a blast, only for his ex, Kim Porter, to sadly pass away mere days later on November 15, 2018. Even though they had been broken up for years, Diddy was still heartbroken considering their past and the fact she was the mother of 4 of his kids, a feeling that Kat soon understood too.

It was December 8 when Kat, unfortunately, lost one of her best friends in a very unexpected manner, just for Diddy to coincidently DM her for drinks that same evening. She agreed, feeling very sympathetic and empathetic, resulting in them connecting over their shared grief in a very innocent and vulnerable manner, which surprised her in a positive light. that’s because, per her accounts, being in the industry, she had heard a lot about his allegedly abusive and forceful ways, which is what had kept her away initially. However, she was honest with him about it all.

Kat Pasion and P. Diddy Had a Tumultuous Relationship

Kat vividly remembers Diddy playing it off when she told him of all the rumors she had heard, which gradually made her comfortable enough to actually date him, and they were inseparable. They did hit a pause during COVID-19 when she returned to Canada during the lockdown, by which point she claims he had already begun changing from positive to controlling. He had also compared himself to R. Kelly when tehy were on vacation in 2019 and watching the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary. He had almost nonchalantly told Kat, “There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us,” to which she still remembers thinking that there is truly “NOT a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us.”

Kat and Diddy’s relationship then began souring, eventually reportedly culminating in a sexual assault that she refuses to detail because she simply doesn’t want to live through it again. Yet, she has stated that he seemed drugged up at the time, which combined with his actions to follow, made him a man she didn’t even recognize. Then, she claims, he threatened to have her deported to Canada when she decided to cut off all contact between them.

It was after the claims against him became public that she felt as if “That’s the pattern of his behavior… He uses his resources and uses what he can do for you and thinks that that can Band-Aid and solve the horrible things he does to people.” After all, she was an aspiring entertainment professional at the time. Kat didn’t know whether she wanted to go public with her claims or not, and she did so only in late 2024 after careful consideration because she wanted what she believed to be justice to be served.

Kat Pasion is Making a Name For Herself as an Actress

Despite the alleged troubles of her past, Kat has managed to do extremely well for herself by focusing on her goals and dreams. She reportedly still aspires to evolve into a musician one day since singing and performing in front of thousands feels like home to her, but until then, she is pursuing her passion for acting. She has over 17 credits as of writing, including ‘The Man in 3B,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Deviants,’ ‘Valley of the Boom,’ and ‘Nancy Drew,’ along with the upcoming ‘All-Star Weekend’ comedy directed by none other than Jamie Foxx. As for her personal life, she prefers to keep it well away from the spotlight these days.

