Kate Tolo: Where is the Chief Marketing Officer of Blueprint Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever,’ the focus is on Bryan Johnson, the founder and CEO of Blueprint, and his lifestyle, which includes going to extreme lengths to achieve eternal youth. Apart from covering the details of his past, present, and relationships with his loved ones, the documentary film also explores the role of other people in his life, including the Chief Marketing Officer of the company — Kate Tolo. As he puts his body on the line to defy aging, Kate plays a huge role in providing support to the self-made millionaire.

Kate Tolo Persevered to Get Hired by Bryan Johnson

Way before becoming an integral part of Blueprint, Kate Tolo surrounded herself with technology and came to know about Bryan Johnson in late 2016. She read about his ideologies, which aligned with her own, and decided to pave a path that would lead her to work with him. The 21-year-old woman sent him emails every year as she pitched herself and her abilities in front of him. Finally, after four years of being patient, he replied to her.

In 2021, she left her other job, which was paying her handsomely, to become Bryan’s assistant and work closely with him. Since she had spent several years under the Australian sun, Kate’s skin’s age was reported to be equivalent to that of a 65-year-old because of the harmful UV spots. Thus, Blueprint recommended a facial treatment that involves broadband light therapy.

Kate Tolo is an Integral Part of Blueprint Today

After completing her Bachelor’s degree in Fashion from the University of Canberra, 20-year-old Kate Tolo relocated to New York to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Before that, she worked at Megan Park, first as a Wholesale and Digital Coordinator and later as an E-commerce Coordinator. While residing in New York, she cofounded Project: Girl in November 2016. Besides handling her business’ operations, she was also employed at R13, where she was in the department of Technical Design before getting promoted to the role of Operations & Special Projects Manager.

From October 2018 to March 2021, she served as the Global Design Operations, Sr Manager at The North Face. The next step in her professional career led her to Kernel, where she was employed as the Director of Special Projects. As of today, she is the cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer at Blueprint, a public science experiment involving Bryan Johnson who is trying to defeat the process of aging and increase the life expectancy of humans.

Kate Tolo is a Cat Mom Who Doesn’t Take Any Single Second of Her Life For Granted

While Bryan Johnson has his reasons for undertaking the Blueprint program, Kate Tolo has her own. According to her, it is about having more opportunity to live. She told Fortune, “I don’t mind the idea of death, if it happens it happens. But I would love to be able to spend each minute living as much as possible.” Elaborating on the same, she added, “Out of all the fears I could have in life, fear of death is probably one that I would choose to have, it makes sense to me. I’d love to really want to live every single second of the day.”

In late March 2024, she traveled to the Bahamas with Bryan Johnson for the latter’s stem cell therapy. She also got the opportunity to meet the Kardashians as the CEO of Blueprint hosted a Don’t Die dinner for them. In the summer of the same year, she also went on Adam Metwally’s ‘That One Time’ Podcast along with Bryan. Residing in Los Angeles, California, Kate seemingly owns a cat named Denver, whom she considers a part of her family. In August 2024, she witnessed her sister, Marianna Tolo, win an Olympic Bronze medal in Basketball and celebrated the victory with their family.

December 2024 turned out to be an eventful month in Kate’s life. For one, she visited India with Bryan Johnson and other employees of Blueprint. She shared her opinion about the country’s pollution levels and how they lead to a deterioration in the health of Indians, causing life-threatening illnesses. Her year ended on a high note as she was invited to be on ‘The Project,’ a show that she wanted to attend as a part of the audience since her teenage years. Thus, when she finally featured on the show, it was a full-circle moment for her.

