Kathleen Baty: Where is The Stalking Survivor Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Cheer: A Very Dangerous Game’ chronicles how Kathleen Baty survived a decade of stalking and harassment by a former high school batchmate who became obsessed with her. Even after multiple prison terms, the stalker continued to harass Kathleen and her husband. Kathleen today lives a full life as a public speaker, businesswoman, and mom to three grown boys. She is an advocate for stalking victims everywhere. So, what is Kathleen’s story? Let’s find out.

Who Is Kathleen Baty?

A decade ago, Kathleen Gallagher Baty went to high school with a man named Lawrence Robert Stagner. The two didn’t know each other very well, but Stagner became obsessed with her. Two years later, when Kathleen was a UCLA cheerleader, Stagner began to show up and harass her. Once, he showed up outside her parents’ home. Another time, he was discovered inside. Four times, he was arrested. Finally, she obtained a restraining order, but Stagner violated it.

He went to jail, and Kathleen and Greg were married. But three days after serving his three-month sentence, Stagner showed up in their Menlo Park, Calif., home, armed with a gun and a knife. He held her captive there until a SWAT team (tipped off by Stagner’s parole officer after Stagner didn’t show up for a meeting) arrived. A 12-hour standoff ensued until Stagner surrendered.

This week, as Baty returned to the NFL, Stagner plea-bargained from kidnapping to attempted kidnapping. That carried an eight-year sentence, but Baty has been told he’ll get out in half of that time. “He’ll be out in four years, and as soon as he gets out, he’ll be back,” Baty told reporters. “It’s another joke of the criminal justice system. He’ll live in fear for four years. My wife has lived in fear for eight. It’s just not fair that he can complicate our lives like that.”

As Kathleen Baty pleaded with the judge to not reduce the charge, she told him she knew Stagner would be back. Greg said that as she said that, Stagner sat in his chair and nodded. “We were involved with this for eight years,” said police chief Bruce Cumming of Menlo Park. “This is merely a break in the action. We’ll have to gear up again in four years. It’s just not fair.”

Lawrence Robert Stagner, 32, whose past behavior led to the enactment of California’s anti-stalking law, was arrested while attempting to withdraw money from a bank in Truckee. A bank teller, who recognized Stagner from photographs, contacted the police. Stagner was released on parole from state prison on December 19 after serving half of an eight-year sentence for the attempted kidnapping at gunpoint of Kathleen Gallagher Baty from her Menlo Park home in 1990.

Where Is Kathleen Baty Now?

After years of fear, anger, and frustration, Kathleen decided to funnel those emotions into changing the system. While her stalker had harassed her on the phone and in person, there had been no laws that made stalking a felony. She worked with U.S. Rep. Ed Royce, R-Fullerton, then a California state senator, to help get federal and state stalking laws enacted. Testifying before legislative committees, she said, “I saved thousands of dollars in therapy. It was so empowering.”

Been an incredible @ColumbiaLionsFB Experience for @LandonBaty Couldn't have wished for anything better for my son. And to think in all started with a PepTalk from @marcelluswiley and @Stephania_ESPN 😆👍#RoarLionRoar @IvyCarter24 pic.twitter.com/ippAYKIPQ0 — Kathleen Gallagher | The Safety Chick (@thesafetychick) November 19, 2018

She kept advocating for victims’ rights, giving speeches, assisting in police training, and learning self-defense techniques from a French mercenary. Her book, published earlier this year, offers advice on avoiding violent crime, purse-snatching and abusive relationships. It’s aimed chiefly at women, but some of the topics, such as identity theft and cybercrime, could apply to anyone. Kathleen today lives a full life as a public speaker, businesswoman, and mom to three grown boys.

Kathleen, 41, says she’s hoping to counteract the negative, frightening tone of many self-defense training books. Personal safety, she says, is about avoiding crime through common sense and courage. She is married to Greg Baty, a former football player with the Miami Dolphins. Because of safety concerns, she says only that the family lives on the West Coast. She will not talk about where her stalker is now. She said, “I was first in denial and then scared to death, and then really angry. I lived like a hunted animal. … I just wanted him to kill me. I just wanted it to be done.”

