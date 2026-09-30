Kathryn Thomas: What Happened to Tom Randolph’s First Wife?

In December 2008, Thomas “Tom” Randolph was arrested in connection with the murder of his sixth wife, Sharon Randolph. The investigation looked into his five former marriages, as three of his previous wives had also died. There were suspicions about his alleged involvement in some of their deaths. Detectives reached out to his first wife, Kathryn Thomas, and spoke to her about the circumstances surrounding their marriage and what their relationship had been like. Netflix’s ‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ features archival footage of Kathryn’s interview, which became an important part of the investigation into Tom’s past.

Kathryn Thomas Accused Tom Randolph of Infidelity During Their Marriage

Kathryn met Thomas “Tom” Randolph through a friend when she was still in high school. She said Tom was a roommate of her friend’s boyfriend, and she soon fell in love with him. On August 2, 1975, 18-year-old Kathryn married 20-year-old Tom in a small and intimate wedding. The couple had two children, Krista and Justus, and initially appeared to have a happy home life. Kathryn later said that their marriage was far from perfect. She accused her former husband of being unfaithful and said that although he never physically harmed her, she was under considerable psychological pressure. She also said that Tom allegedly began using drugs, and she found him to be “scary.”

Kathryn also said that Tom had taken out life insurance policies in her name. Eventually, she decided to leave the marriage. In a recorded interview with the detective investigating Sharon Randolph’s case in 2008, Kathryn recalled that Tom’s “face turned red” with anger when she told him she was leaving him. She later entered a relationship with Steve Thomas, one of Tom’s friends. Steve also spoke to detectives and recalled that Tom had asked him several times whether he would kill someone for money. Steve said that it was only after some time that he began to suspect Tom might have been referring to Kathryn. They eventually divorced in 1983, and Tom married his second wife the day his divorce was finalized.

Kathryn Thomas Has Not Shared Anything About Her Life Lately

In 2017, Kathryn took the stand during Tom Randolph’s trial and testified against her former husband. According to news reports, she spoke about Tom’s second wife, Becky Gault, who she said had once approached her seeking advice about the fights she allegedly had with Tom. Kathryn recalled that Becky was afraid as the arguments had allegedly escalated, and she advised her to leave him. She said that she told Becky she would help her in any way she could. Becky died shortly afterward. Kathryn said she carried a picture of Tom’s second wife in her wallet because it gave her strength. After her divorce from Tom, Kathryn married Steve Thomas, and the couple moved to Washington shortly afterward. She said the move was partly intended to create some distance between herself and her former husband. Kathryn has otherwise spoken little about the case and has largely kept a low profile.

Read More: Colleen Beyer: What Happened to Sharon Randolph’s Daughter?