Katie Long: What Happened to Joyce Pelzer’s Ex-Girlfriend and Survivor?

Katie Long was living a normal, happy life in Largo, Florida, with her daughter, when she met and began dating Joyce Pelzer. At the time, she believed it would be a stable and loving relationship. That changed when Joyce admitted to her that she had killed her former girlfriend, Shawndell McLeod. Katie realized she could be in danger, but she also wanted to help bring closure to a case that had remained cold for years. In the episode titled ‘A Fatal Attraction’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ season 2, Katie is featured in an interview where she speaks about the case and how she found herself in the middle of it.

Katie Long Heard Joyce Pelzer’s Confession to a Killing When She Was Dating Her

In 2016, Katie Long was at a good stage in her life. She had moved to a beachfront property in Largo, Florida, with her daughter and was leading a fulfilling life as a single woman. She said she was not looking to meet anyone, but her friends encouraged her to join certain Facebook groups. That is where she first came across Joyce Lewis-Pelzer. They met in person for the first time in October 2016, and that was when Joyce told Katie that she was legally married to Rosalyn Lewis, but claimed the marriage was essentially over and said they were both allegedly seeing other people. Katie felt that it could be a compatible relationship, though there were still some things she did not fully understand.

In January 2017, when Katie traveled to Conyers, Georgia, Joyce asked her to stay in a hotel. Katie said she felt as if Joyce was hiding her from Rosalyn, but she chose not to dwell on it. She recalled that during this trip, Joyce mentioned Shawndell McLeod for the first time, as her ex-girlfriend who had gone missing. Katie couldn’t get it out of her mind, so she searched for the case in the news and was surprised to see Joyce listed as a main person of interest. She said she felt overwhelmed and did not immediately go to the police. A few weeks later, when they met again, Katie said Joyce confessed that she had killed Shawndell with the help of a hitman.

Katie said that she was very scared of Joyce from that point onward and tried her best to keep the peace. In August 2017, she found out that Joyce and Rosalyn were still very much in a relationship, but Joyce claimed it was temporary and that there was nothing to worry about. In September 2017, when Katie visited Joyce in Conyers, Georgia, she described an alleged incident. She said she was walking out the door when Joyce allegedly pushed her against the wall and briefly restrained her. Katie also claimed that Joyce allegedly threatened her with a knife. However, she said she managed to stay calm and de-escalate the situation.

Katie Long Warned Rosalyn Lewis of a Potential Threat Months Before Her Killing

Katie Long said that in the months that followed, she tried not to reject Joyce and did her best to keep things calm. In August 2018, a detective working on the Shawndell McLeod case contacted Katie and asked if her girlfriend had shared anything. She told them what Joyce had revealed and agreed to help the police by recording her conversations with her. However, another incident unfolded before that could happen. Just a week later, in August 2018, Joyce told Katie that she was going to New Orleans to “take care of a matter.” Katie understood that she was likely going to meet Rosalyn, who had moved there, and felt that something was not right.

Katie said she did not know how she would be perceived, but she contacted Rosalyn and warned her to be cautious. She also said she informed her about Joyce’s plans, which prompted Rosalyn to go to the police and seek protection. On December 10, 2018, after Joyce had killed Rosalyn at a motel in Conyers, Georgia, Katie began receiving multiple calls from her. She said Joyce called her more than 25 times, and police also theorized that she may have been driving toward Florida. Authorities further speculated that Joyce could have been heading to Katie’s home, as she was aware of the Shawndell case and might have posed a risk to her as well.

Katie Long’s Testimony Was Crucial in the Case Against Joyce Lewis-Pelzer

Katie Long was working as a healthcare aide when she first met Joyce Lewis-Pelzer. She has not shared much about her personal and professional life either. In November 2023, she appeared as a prosecution witness in Shawndell McLeod’s case and detailed the confession she had received from Joyce. It was very difficult for her, and she even broke down during her testimony. She said she has mostly returned to her normal life, but she can never completely forget what happened with Joyce. Katie shared that it still affects her to this day, and she does not know if she will ever fully get over it.

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