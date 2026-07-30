Where is Kaylee Goncalves’ Family Now?

In November 2022, the tight-knit community of Moscow, Idaho, was shaken to its core when four homicides took place at an off-campus house of the University of Idaho. The four students who lost their lives were 21-year-old Kaylee Jade Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Alexia Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan James Chapin, and 21-year-old Madison May “Maddie” Mogen. Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ features interviews with Kaylee and Xana’s family, where they revisit the moment they got the devastating news about the death of their loved ones and its aftermath.

Steve Goncalves Finds Strength in the Presence of His Partner and Children

Steve “Gonzo” and Kristi Lukens Goncalves’ lives had always been filled with the love and laughter of their children, Alivea, Steven, Autum, Aubrie, and Kaylee Jade Goncalves. The parents always encouraged their children to pursue their respective life goals with determination. Steve and Kristi still remember the moment when her niece called them to inform them that Kaylee and three of her friends were killed at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. The parents gave it their all to fight for justice, not just for their daughter but also for her friends. Ultimately, in December 2022, the killer was identified as Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student at Washington State University (WSU).

As per Steve and Kristi’s statements on the show, they wanted Bryan to face a jury trial, but he eventually pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in July 2025. In that same month, Bryan received four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. During the hearing, Steve took the stand and stated, “Today, you’ve lost control. Today we are here to prove to the world that you picked the wrong families, the wrong state, the wrong police officers, the wrong community.” Before the tragedy rocked his life, Steve was focused on his career as a Virtual Systems Engineer at HP.

As of writing, Steve is thriving as an Infrastructure Architect for Cloud at VMware. He is currently leading a happy and fulfilling married life with his soulmate, Kristi. The couple exchanged their vows in December 1995 and has now settled in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Whenever Steve gets the opportunity, he makes sure to express his love not just for his wife but also for his children. In his free time, he enjoys going on fishing trips with his children, creating lifelong memories. Moreover, he now dedicates his time to his beloved grandchildren. It is essential to note that beyond that, Steve has decided to shield further details about his personal life and is leading a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Kristi Goncalves Channels Her Grief Into Advocacy Alongside Steve

During her interview on the show, Kristi Lukens Goncalves noted that she wanted Bryan to get the death penalty. However, she shared that she was upset when she learned the prosecution had agreed to offer him a plea deal. During the sentencing hearing, the mother bravely faced the killer in the court and gave a victim impact statement, noting, “You are nothing. May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho.” In February 2024, she announced the establishment of the non-profit organization, Made With Kindness Foundation.

Made With Kindness Foundation aims to carry on the legacy of Xana Alexia Kernodle and Madison May Mogen, lovingly known as Maddie, by empowering others through self-awareness. It also has a scholarship fund, which supports college students. In May 2026, Kristi revealed that she and Steve, with the help of others, had launched the non-profit organization, Kaylee Goncalves Foundation Inc., publicly known as Murder Has a Name. Through the initiative, Kaylee’s parents are honoring her memories.

Kristi and Steve are also raising money to support the victims’ families as they move forward in the pursuit of justice. Most recently, in June 2026, they attended CrimeCon to share their story. On the personal front, the pair celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in December 2025. Throughout the turmoil, they have remained steadfast beside each other, helping their partner to heal their heart. Kristi is also devoted to her grandchildren and maintains an incredible relationship with her daughters and son, Steven.

Alivea and Steven Goncalves’ Life Centers Around Their Family Members

Alivea Goncalves, now known as Alivea Stevenson, resides in Los Angeles, California. She found love when she met her partner, Robbie Stevenson. It wasn’t long before their relationship blossomed and they welcomed their son, whom they lovingly call Fox. In August 2021, she began her forever journey with Robbie Stevenson as they tied the knot, surrounded by their loved ones. Their lives were filled with immense joy when their daughter, Theodora MaddieKay Stevenson, was born on February 24, 2023.

Through the middle name, Alivea paid tribute to her sister, Kaylee, and her best friend, Madison, who was also killed on November 13, 2022. In December 2023, she and her husband welcomed their adorable daughter, Pepper Kaya Stevenson. However, the elder sister cannot help but feel the void left by Kaylee’s untimely demise. During Kaylee’s 25th birthday on June 8, 2026, Alivea expressed her sadness, writing, “Happy 25th, baby girl. I’ve loved you from before you were ever even born, ain’t gonna stop now, but f**k I miss you.”

Alivea continues to share childhood pictures with her younger sister, further highlighting how much the homicide has affected her. Steven graduated from Lake City High School before pursuing higher education at the University of Idaho. In July 2026, he reached a significant milestone in his personal life when he married the love of his life, Olivia E. Goncalves. However, it is essential to note that he has not shared further information about his professional trajectory, suggesting he has chosen to keep it out of the limelight.

Read More: Where is Ethan Chapin’s Family Now?