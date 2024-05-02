Kazuko and Ikuyo: Nasubi’s Family Supports Him Even Now

As a documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Hulu’s Clair Titley-directed ‘The Contestant’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, intriguing, and shocking. That’s because it delves deep into how then-22-year-old aspiring comedian Tomoaki “Nasubi” Hamatsu found himself trapped in a local Japanese reality show for 15 months in the late 1990s. We actually use the word trapped since he essentially was, and it was done so quickly even his family found out through producers after they’d called in worry of them reporting him missing.

Who is Nasubi’s Family?

It was on August 3, 1975, that Nasubi was born in Fukushima, Japan, as Tomoaki Hamatsu, the younger of two to a dedicated police officer father a nd a tirelessly loving homemaker mother. However, neither his nor his elder sister Ikuyo’s childhood had much stability considering they had to relocate every two to three years owing to the patriarch’s intensely challenging career. Little did any of them know this would inadvertently lead to the former being atrociously bullied for having a long face, that is, until he realized pure comedy and silly entertainment saved him.

Nasubi (なすび; a nickname that quite literally translates to eggplant) thus decided to pursue a full-fledged professional career in the same, only for his parents to actually be against it at first. “I still feel a pain in my heart about [my son being beaten up by bullies jus t for his appearance,” his mother Kazuko candidly stated in the aforementioned original before reiterating, “It’s painful.” As for the reason she and her husband didn’t want him to step foot into entertainment, they didn’t think it could provide him with enough stability and money for it to be fruitful in the long run.

Nevertheless, once Nasubi’s family realized it brought him true joy, they let him move to Tokyo with full support bar a single stipulation of him never getting naked in front of the cameras. But alas, that’s precisely what transpired in January 1998 – he was asked to unclothe and was left isolated in an apartment until he won good worth 1 million yen from magazine sweepstakes. They had no idea about it, so when they found out, they were ashamed and embaressed, that is, until they found out that in the 15 months he was forced to participate in the show, he’d even contemplated suicide.

Where is Nasubi’s Family Now?

Because of everything Nasubi had endured, his family forgave him in an instant in an unspoken agreement – the minute he walked through the door of their family home, they embraced him. He was worried they’d reject him for embarrassing them and unwittingly breaking his promise, but they didn’t care – they were simply glad he was alive and well. It thus comes as no surprise that although Nasubi couldn’t really make it big as an actor/comedian even following ‘A Life in Prizes’ and is now serving as the founder of a stage troupe called Eggplant Way and a tourism ambassador, they still unwaveringly support him. From what we can tell, both his mother Kazuko and his sister Ikuyo are still proudly based in Fakushima, Japan, where they lead relatively private lives while still backing Nasubi in everything he does.

Read More: Toshio Tsuchiya: Where is the Japanese Producer Now?