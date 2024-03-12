Eye Love You: 8 Similar KDramas You Should Add To Your List

In ‘Eye Love You,’ crafted by writers Miura Kisa, Yamashita Subaru, and Miura Saki, the cast, led by Chae Jong-Hyeop, Fumi Nikaido, and Taishi Nakagawa, weaves a unique tale. The plot revolves around 30-year-old Yuri Motomiya (Fumi Nikaido), blessed with a telepathic ability triggered by eye contact. Plagued by the burden of hearing unfiltered thoughts, Yuri shields herself from emotional vulnerability. Everything changes when she encounters Yoon Te-O (Chae Jong-Hyeop), a jovial Korean student.

As their paths cross, Yuri’s ability takes an unexpected turn as she hears Te-O’s thoughts in a language she doesn’t comprehend. This romantic drama unfolds a tale of love transcending language and inner barriers. If you were captivated by the themes of telepathy, emotional vulnerability, and cross-cultural romance, here are 8 Kdramas like ‘Eye Love You’ you must check out.

8. Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)

‘Kill Me, Heal Me,’ created by Han Hee, is a captivating South Korean drama that follows the life of Cha Do-hyun (Ji Sung), a wealthy heir with multiple personalities stemming from childhood trauma. With the help of his psychiatrist (Hwang Jung-eum), he attempts to integrate these distinct identities. The series dives into psychological complexities, romance, and familial struggles throughout the narrative. Co-relating to ‘Eye Love You,’ the drama explores the intricacies of characters with unique abilities. The telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and the multiple personalities in ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ weaving engaging narratives around mental health and personal growth.

7. Secret Garden (2010)

‘Secret Garden,’ a delightful South Korean drama written by Kim Eun-sook, captivates viewers with its fantasy romance. The plot revolves around stuntwoman Gil Ra-im (Ha Ji-won) and wealthy CEO Kim Joo-won (Hyun Bin), who mysteriously swap bodies. As they navigate the challenges of their intertwined lives, humor and heartwarming moments ensue as the show progresses. Both dramas share a fantastical element — telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and body swapping in ‘Secret Garden’ — creating engaging narratives around unconventional relationships and the unexpected twists that love can take, making them must-watch dramas for fans of romantic fantasies.

6. About Time (2018)

‘About Time,’ a South Korean drama written by Chu Hye-mi, explores a unique twist on romance with the concept of individuals who can see how much time others have left to live. Lee Sung-kyung plays Choi Michaela, who possesses this extraordinary ability, and Lee Sang-yoon portrays Lee Do-ha, a wealthy and emotionally guarded musical director. The series taps into themes of fate, love, and the value of time as the narrative unfolds. Co-relating to ‘Eye Love You,’ both dramas feature protagonists with extraordinary abilities—telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and the ability to see remaining time in ‘About Time’—offering viewers engaging narratives that intertwine supernatural elements with heartfelt romance and personal growth.

5. Oh My Ghost (2015)

‘Oh My Ghost,’ directed by Yoon Je-won and written by Yang Hee-seung and Yang Seo-yoon, is a delightful South Korean drama that combines romance and comedy. The plot centers on Na Bong-sun (Park Bo-young), a shy chef possessed by a lustful ghost, Shin Soon-ae (Kim Seul-gi). This unexpected possession leads to hilarious and heartwarming situations, particularly when Bong-sun falls for her introverted boss, Kang Sun-woo (Jo Jung-suk). Akin to ‘Eye Love You,’ both dramas involve supernatural elements—telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and ghost possession in ‘Oh My Ghost’—weaving engaging narratives around unconventional relationships and the unexpected twists that love can take.

4. The Master’s Sun (2013)

‘The Master’s Sun,’ directed by Jin Hyeok and written by Hong Sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran), is a captivating South Korean drama that seamlessly blends romance with the supernatural. The plot follows Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-jin), a woman who can see ghosts, and Joo Joong-won (So Ji-sub), a CEO with a mysterious past. As Gong-shil helps Joong-won appease lingering spirits, their connection deepens into a heartfelt romance.

Drawing parallels with ‘Eye Love You,’ ‘The Master’s Sun’ also features protagonists endowed with distinctive gifts—telepathy in the former and the ability to see ghosts in the latter. Both narratives skillfully weave together elements of the supernatural, delivering captivating storylines that seamlessly intertwine with themes of love and personal growth, providing viewers with an immersive and engaging viewing experience.

3. I Hear Your Voice (2013)

‘I Hear Your Voice’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Eye Love You’ as both dramas explore protagonists with unique abilities—telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and the power to hear thoughts in ‘I Hear Your Voice.’ In both narratives, these exceptional gifts play a crucial role in unraveling complex relationships and navigating the intricacies of emotions. Directed by Jo Soo-won and written by Park Hye-ryun, ‘I Hear Your Voice’ follows Park Soo-ha (Lee Jong-suk), who can read minds, as he assists a public defender (Lee Bo-young) in the pursuit of justice. The series beautifully intertwines legal drama, romance, and supernatural elements, offering viewers a riveting and emotionally resonant experience.

2. My Love from the Star (2013)

‘My Love from the Star’ shares thematic resonance with ‘Eye Love You’ through the exploration of supernatural elements and unconventional romance. Both dramas feature protagonists with extraordinary abilities—telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and an alien’s timeless existence in ‘My Love from the Star.’ Created by Moon Bo-mi and Park Ji-eun, ‘My Love from the Star’ unfolds the story of Do Min-joon (Kim Soo-hyun), an extraterrestrial being with unique powers, and his love for the top actress Cheon Song-yi (Jun Ji-hyun). The series beautifully weaves together fantasy, romance, and comedy, offering viewers a mesmerizing tale of enduring love across centuries.

1. While You Were Sleeping (2017)

In ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ directed by Oh Choong-hwan and written by Park Hye-ryun, the narrative converges with ‘Eye Love You’ through its exploration of a fantastical premise. Both dramas pivot on characters with exceptional abilities—telepathy in ‘Eye Love You’ and the ability to foresee the future in ‘While You Were Sleeping.’ The latter follows Nam Hong-joo (Bae Suzy) and Jung Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk), who grapple with premonitory dreams. As the two navigate a web of fate and consequences, the series blends elements of romance, suspense, and moral complexity, offering viewers a riveting and emotionally charged experience that resonates with the supernatural intrigue found in ‘Eye Love You.’

