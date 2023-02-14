Keely McGrath Murder: Where is Anthony Davis Now?

The fourth episode of Netflix’s ‘My Lover My Killer’ chronicles the brutal murder of 30-year-old Keely McGrath, a mother of five, in Derbyshire, England. The police were able to nab the perpetrator within hours of the crime, but the gruesomeness and atrocious nature of the crime shocked everyone. If you’re willing to know more, including the identity and whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Keely McGrath Die?

Keely Ruth McGrath was born on June 14, 1988, to Martin and Claire McGrath in England. Since Martin used to work in the army, they moved around a lot when Keely was a child. Claire reminisced how she spent hours talking to the family dog in the garden and the McGraths used to think she was going to be a vet growing up because of her love for animals. Martin remembered her daughter as “independent and feisty” who was “willing to do things on her own.”

These traits always landed 16-year-old Keely in trouble at high school, with her parents noting she “became a bit disruptive while she was there.” Martin said Keely wanted to go out and work as she did not get on very well at school due to her dislike for authority. According to the show, Keely got a job as a waitress at an officer’s mess in Hampshire County in 2004.

Her parents agreed that she was always cut out for work as it gave her a “certain sense of independence she aspired for.” Her father stated Keely went into a relationship and was together with her boyfriend for three to four years, giving birth to two children. She was very young at the time and her parents recounted she suffered from postnatal depression. However, she eventually settled down and went on to become a good mother, though her relationship came to an abrupt end.

Martin recounted how her daughter commenced her second relationship while still being involved in the first one with a guy who studied at the same school as her. She moved with her second partner to Derbyshire in 2011 and went on to marry him despite her parents expressing doubts. However, it soon became clear Keely was not happy in her marriage. Already having suffered from postnatal depression, Keely was about 150 miles away and became isolated from her parents. They began to suspect their daughter was in a difficult relationship.

According to the show, a decision was taken during that stage of her life for the children to stay with their biological father. Keely’s parents were concerned about how she and her children were being treated. She had lost contact with her parents during that period, with her mother stating that she had written a letter to her. Keely had noted that Claire was right and wished she had listened to her. Her parents regained contact with Keely after more than three years in 2015. They learned from their other daughter that Keely was with another guy, and she had become pregnant once more.

While Keely’s parents did not know much about their daughter’s new partner, she extended an olive branch when she contacted her grandmother and reconciled with her parents. In September 2015, her parents met with their daughter and her children, learning about Keely’s new partner – a hardworking businessman named Anthony “Tony” Davis. He was business minded and owned several houses, and her parents considered him to be a “well-rounded individual.”

Keely maintained contact with her parents, seemed financially well off with Tony, and had two more babies with him in quick succession. Hence, it came as a shock when Tony called Keely’s parents at around 9:00 am on December 13, 2018, to state she had passed away in a domestic accident. The police conducted an autopsy, revealing she had died “as a result of a vicious attack.”

She had 48 separate injuries, including two fractures in her skull, 14 broken ribs – six on one side, eight on the other – and two punctured lungs. According to the show, the degree of her injuries indicated she suffered from severe pain to the point where she would have been “howling and crying out.” The medical examiner also found proof she had sexual conduct before the death, with the authorities alleging the perpetrator raped her during the attack.

Who Killed Keely McGrath?

Tony called 999 a few minutes after he got off the phone with Keely’s parents, informing them that their daughter expired from falling down the stairs. The paramedics arrived at the house in Alfred Street, South Normanton to find Keely had already succumbed to her injuries. But the emergency respondents found the scene to be bizarre – Keely’s partially covered body was on the sofa, even though her husband stated she fell down the stairs.

Also, the respondents noticed broken family photo frames on the floor and other disturbances – indicating some sort of physical altercation. When the officers arrived at the scene, they noticed Tony was trying to hide his hand by holding on to his youngest son, and the story he offered seemed to vary with each narration. As he was being questioned, Keely’s friend, Laura Moseley, arrived at the scene, accusing Tony of killing Keely.

When the coroner’s report indicated the injuries sustained by her did not match the ones caused by a fall, Tony was subsequently arrested and charged with Keely’s mother. Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett Greaves said on the show how Tony had shady friends and the police were allegedly looking into his business transactions for possible money laundering charges. After he was arrested, a murder probe was launched that brought to light horrific facts leading to Keely’s death.

According to the show, Keely faced domestic abuse and constant manipulation at the hands of her husband. Laura recounted how she had witnessed Tony allegedly pinning Keely up against a wall and had even threatened to kill her. She contended Tony wanted to control Keely, had no respect for her and treated her as a trophy wife. Trapped in a loveless marriage and drowning in household chores and rearing five children, Keely sought solace by engaging in an extramarital affair with a neighbor a few houses down the street in September 2018.

However, Tony began to suspect the affair and even confronted Keely’s lover once on the street on November 30, 2018. His apprehensions turned out to be true when one of his mates allegedly saw Keely with her lover in a parked car at the side of a road. On December 12, 2018, Tony gave Keely an ultimatum and forced her to divulge about her affair to her lover’s wife. Following the confession, the neighbor’s wife had allegedly punched Keely in her face, according to Laura.

Where is Anthony Davis Now?

Tony did not return home on December 12, staying with friends and drinking a lot, and dabbing in controlled substances. He even texted Keely’s parents, telling them about their daughter’s affair. He returned home in the early hours of December 13 and, fueled by the alcohol and drugs, viciously and fatally attacked Keely. After killing her, Tony called Keely’s parents in the morning and went on to drop his children at the nursery.

According to the show, Keely’s eight-month-old infant was in the bedroom when she was attacked, with blood spots all over the walls, the cot, and on the floor. The investigators found certain wounds on Tony’s body and his swollen hands indicated he had been in a physical altercation. In July 2019, the 39-year-old Tony was handed a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 24 years. Now in his early 40s, he remains incarcerated in HMP Nottingham.

Read More: Joleen Cummings Murder: Where is Kimberly Kessler Now?