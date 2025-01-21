Keeta Hill’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

Since Keeta Vaccaro Hill is the wife of one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history, every aspect of their lives has become quite public, yet she doesn’t seem to mind it one bit. That’s not only because she is proud of her partner Tyreek Hill’s hard work as well as his achievements but also because she is incredibly successful in her own right and can show it off. Therefore, of course, with her stint in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ even indicating she makes most of the financial decisions in the household, we can’t help but wonder about her career.

How Did Keeta Hill Earn Her Money?

Although not much regarding Keeta Hill’s early years or upbringing is known as of writing, we do know the Texan had developed an interest in the world of business when she was quite young. The truth is she, along with her eldest brother Kenny, other brother Kevin, and twin sister Ashley, were raised by a widowed single mother, so they all quickly learned true perseverance. Therefore, as soon as she was done with high school, she chose to enroll at the University of Miami in Florida to pursue a Bachelor’s in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, which she earned in 2019.

Keeta subsequently chose to settle down in Florida itself, where she had not only found love through the NFL — her brother Kenny was also an athlete — but also her calling as an entrepreneur. According to reports, she kickstarted her career by managing Brand Partnerships at Gamers First in late 2021, only to soon decide to expand her wings by earning a pilates certification too. Then, in the summer of 2022, the licensed yet non-practicing real estate agent established a fitness brand by the name of Own Flow so as to help people from all walks lead a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from all this, Keeta is also a public personality, especially with her significant following on social media platforms as well as the YouTube channel she shares with her now-husband Tyreek. Moreover, and more importantly, she is an innovative businesswoman in the tech industry, a position she has long worked hard to create and maintain while dabbling in other endeavors too. She launched the influencer marketing software application CurrentSea in 2022, where she serves as the Founder-CEO to this day, before also becoming a Managing Partner at Waves in 2023.

Keeta Hill’s Net Worth

Despite the fact that Keeta has understandably never publicly shared her income or the extent of her assets, we do know she and Tyreek together have built a significant fortune for their little family. We say this because it’s rather well-known the patriarch was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 for $2.58 million, which included a $70,000 bonus plus a $100,000 guaranteed salary. Then, in 2019, he agreed to a $54 million 3-year extension, only to be traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and later get a $120 million 4-year contract, out of which $72.2 million was a guaranteed pay.

Coming to Keeta, her income depends upon the overall profitability of her business, her networking skills, as well as her public presence, all of which seem to be utterly thriving these days. In fact, she has over 83,000 followers on her very active Instagram profile as of writing, along with more than 8.5 subscribers on her and Tyreek’s not-so-active YouTube channel, which plays a role in her financial situation. Therefore, taking into account her individual earnings, lifestyle, expenses, possible investments, and the fact that she is now juggling the role of a mother too — she and Tyreek welcomed their first child on November 25, 2024 — we estimate her net worth to be in the range of $3 million.

Read More: Sharelle Rosado’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?