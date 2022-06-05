Kellie Poppleton Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

The city of Sunol in California was left terrified when law enforcement officials got news about a lifeless body lying by the side of the road. A motorist was the first to spot the body, and once the police reached the scene, they were stunned to discover the amount of violence that was unleashed on the young teen. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Spiderweb Of Tragedy’ chronicles the heinous murder and shows how the police were able to identify the teen as 14-year-old Kellie Jean Poppleton. Let’s take a deeper dive into this case and find out more, shall we?

How Did Kellie Poppleton Die?

A lively and down-to-earth 14-year-old girl, Kellie Poppleton was adored by her family and friends alike. Described as a loving and generous individual, acquaintances mentioned how the teenager loved making people happy and was always ready to extend a helping hand. Moreover, according to her teachers, Kellie was a brilliant student and had a bright future ahead of her. Her cheerful disposition and amiable personality made her quite popular in her community, and the teenager is missed to this very day.

On December 2, 1983, the police received an alarming call from a motorist who claimed that he had spotted a seemingly unconscious body by the side of the road. Once first responders rushed to the spot, they found a female’s body who looked like she was in her teens. The victim had bruises all over, and it seemed like she was beaten mercilessly by the attacker. Moreover, her head was wrapped in two plastic shopping bags, and a crudely designed noose, made from a tie, was wound tightly around her neck. Upon initial investigation, the police realized that the victim was still bleeding and tried their best to resuscitate her. Yet, the injuries were too grave, and soon the girl breathed her last. Later, an autopsy determined that she had died of asphyxiation.

As there was nothing to identify the victim by, law enforcement officials used the local media to ask for information. That was when a family reached out and claimed that their daughter, Kellie Poppleton, had gone missing from a strip mall in the middle of the day. Although local residents had spotted Kellie placing a call from the mall, no one saw her get kidnapped, and there was no news about the missing girl until the discovery of her body.

Who Killed Kellie Poppleton?

Law enforcement officials faced a lot of issues during the initial phase of the investigation as there were no plausible leads to follow. For starters, the body was discovered quite some time after the victim went missing, and it also took the police a few days to identify Kellie Poppleton. Such a delay in starting the investigation meant that it was extra challenging to figure out crucial leads, especially forensic evidence, which could have led the police to the killer. Nevertheless, authorities kept on going and even sat through hundreds of interviews in hopes of a witness or clue. Interestingly, the immense amount of violence inflicted on Kellie seemed to have stemmed from a personal grudge. Yet, the victim was just 14 years old and preferred to keep a friendly relationship with most people, raising the question as to why anyone would murder a teen in such a fashion.

However, through the investigation, detectives learned that Kellie was apparently responsible for informing authorities about an alleged drug ring. Naturally, the ones involved in the drug-running business did not take kindly to such an intrusion and planned on taking revenge. The investigation led directly to a 13-year-old girl named Trina Bence, who was able to provide authorities with gory details about Kellie’s murder. Subsequently, she also indicted another 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old male, and a 27-year-old man named Julian G. Ramirez in the crime. According to Trina, she was present when these people apprehended Kellie and proceeded to murder her in the most brutal way possible. Interestingly, Trina was arrested and kept under custody at a juvenile home while the police investigated. Yet, detectives could not corroborate the 13-year-old’s story, and hence the charges against all four suspects were dropped.

Eventually, authorities were able to form a complete DNA profile of a mystery male who was involved in the murder. Yet, the profile did not match the ones already existing in the police database, turning that avenue of investigation into another dead end. Unfortunately, Kellie’s case has remained unsolved since then, although the police insist that the investigation is still ongoing. On the other hand, Kellie’s family has kept the spirited teenager alive through their memories as they wait for the closure they rightly deserve.

