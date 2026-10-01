Kelly Alemi: Where is The Swan Season 1 Contestant Now?

When it comes to reality television, only a handful of shows are as controversial and polarizing as Fox’s ‘The Swan’ owing to the way it transformed “ugly ducklings” into undeniable beauties. It followed their journey as they sequestered in a house away from all their loved ones for 90 days to follow a strict health regimen and undergo plastic surgery before suddenly competing against one another in a beauty pageant. What women like Kelly Jean Alemi hoped would be a positive experience thus turned into something different, which they have since opened up about in Hulu’s ‘The Swan: Behind the Mirror.’

Kelly Alemi Was Struggling With Self-Esteem When She Applied for The Swan

Kelly Jean Alemi was driving to work one day when she heard an advertisement about beauty, confidence, and plastic surgery over the country radio station, which immediately piqued her interest. She still remembers she cranked up the volume to find out precisely what was being discussed, and that’s how she came to learn Fox was helming a new full-body transformation show called ‘The Swan.’ As per her own account in the documentary, she applied almost as soon as she could because she “never felt like I measured up… I never felt like I was pretty. I always compared myself to my friends. I wasn’t happy.”

Kelly also admitted that her perception of her body had long been deeply impacted by what she saw in the media while growing up – celebrities who were all long-legged, tall, and skinny. Therefore, she felt a sense of unwavering insecurity, which wasn’t helped by the fact that she was allegedly in a really toxic relationship at the time with a man who constantly tore her down. She indicated she mostly just heard belittling comments from her partner about how she looked, the way she behaved, and her worth, which only worsened how she felt about herself.

Kelly Alemi Had a Hard Time During The Swan’s Filming For a Myriad of Reasons

While Kelly’s background and innocence may have played a role in her being cast on season 1 of ‘The Swan,’ her willingness to make a life change was arguably the most significant reason. Therefore, when the world first came across her on their screens, they heard the details of not only her confidence and self-image issues but also her determination to turn over a new leaf. Among the things she said on the show was, “I would never think anyone would be looking at me and think that I’m pretty. I don’t like my legs or boobs. I don’t like to show my body at all.”

Kelly admittedly “felt sh*t” about herself at the time, truly desperate for a major shift as well as a breast augmentation to correct the fact that her breasts were two different cup sizes. However, she ended up having arguably the least amount of cosmetic work done out of all the contestants – she dieted, exercised, went to therapy, and got plastic surgery, but the last aspect was minimal. The only things she opted for were breast implants, body botox, LASIK, and veneers, procedures that would only enhance her natural features rather than completely changing anything. She actually denied her surgeons’ repeated suggestions to get a nose job for a better overall makeover, yet she still had a difficult recovery period due to her returning to her workout regimen soon after.

Kelly also felt like she could only rely on her fellow contestants for aid, because while the production did hire a couple of nurses, they were juggling everyone’s needs almost all at once. Yet, the one aspect that disturbs her the most to this day is the beauty pageant because that’s not something she agreed to when she initially signed on – she was told about it much later. She now believes she might not have even applied for the show if she knew about it from the get-go, because the idea of being pitted against other women in the name of motivation didn’t sit well with her. What made the situation even more difficult for her during filming was that she knew how hard all of them had worked for their transformations as they had become real friends, so competition seemed wrong.

Despite All the Ups and Downs, Kelly Alemi Does Not Regret Going On The Swan

Kelly has never shied away from making her opinions clear, so she admitted in 2025 that if she could go back in time and do the show again, she would do so in a heartbeat, provided the pageant was removed. She has never regretted her past or her choices one bit, but she would change that aspect if possible because she believes it contradicted the show’s entire purpose by making the transformations seem shallow. She still vehemently maintains it was never surface-level because it equipped her with the tools she needed to continue working on herself, gain real confidence, and take control of her own life. “You got out of it what you put into it,” she said. “You weren’t going there to get all this sh*t for free and then not going to have to put something out to make yourself better.”

Kelly continued, “Because even though you look(ed) different on the outside (after everything was done), you still had a lot of stuff to do on the inside. And I feel like that’s what I did.” According to her account in the Hulu original, she ultimately even started standing up for herself against her longtime partner, which marked the beginning of their end. She stated he turned violent once she began questioning his orders and refusing to follow his rules, only for it to go way too far one night after an especially intense fight. She alleged she was crying in the garage, trying to gather herself, when he opened the door, handed her a gun, and told her to “blow your brains out because no one will miss you.”

Kelly was so shattered she briefly thought pulling the trigger would be an easy out, but then she remembered who she is, everything she has endured, and her newfound friends through ‘The Swan.’ That gave her the courage to gather herself in the moment before later contacting her loved ones – family as well as friends – to ask for help without hesitation. It was through their unwavering support and the efforts she had already made to become the best version of herself that she was able to end her relationship. Since then, from what we can tell, the 50-year-old seems to have found love again, raised 2 beautiful daughters, and happily settled into a calm, quiet life in Phoenix, Maryland. It appears she currently serves as a Public Relations & Communications Professional and has no regrets about anything in her life.

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