Kelly DeLude: Where is Marsha Brantley’s Hairdresser Now?

Kelly DeLude was more than just the hairdresser of Marsha Brantley; the two had developed a close friendship. So, when Marsha stopped showing up for her appointments for an extended period, Kelly became concerned. She contacted the neighbors and even attempted to contact Marsha’s husband, Donnie Brantley, but said she received no reassuring answers. Trusting her instincts and determined to help her friend, Kelly knew she had to take action. In the CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘Missing Marsha,’ Kelly recounts her steps to alert the police and explains why it was so important to her.

Kelly DeLude Did Not Give up on Getting Answers About Marsha

Kelly DeLude had been a hairdresser in Cleveland, Tennessee, for about 30 years. She saw her role as more than just cutting hair; it was about talking to and listening to her clients. Over the years, she had made many friends through her work, and that’s how she met Marsha Brantley. Marsha lived with her husband and two dogs, and whenever she came in, she would share detailed accounts of her life with Kelly. Kelly, in turn, felt comfortable sharing her life, and they developed a strong friendship. However, in April 2009, Kelly noticed Marsha wasn’t doing well. Marsha mentioned having problems with her business but assured Kelly that she would be back in a few weeks. Unfortunately, that was the last time Kelly saw her friend.

In November 2009, Kelly noticed that Marsha hadn’t been to the salon since April. Concerned, she tried calling Donnie Brantley, Marsha’s husband but found his office phone disconnected. She decided to visit his house, where Donnie told her that Marsha had gone west, which seemed suspicious, especially since Marsha’s dogs were still home. Unable to report Marsha’s disappearance to the police herself due to not being a family member, Kelly took further action. She enlisted the help of another client, Jerry Hoffer, an attorney, to assist in starting an investigation into Marsha’s whereabouts.

Kelly DeLude Does Not Believe Donnie Bratley’s Explanations

Kelly DeLude has expressed frustration over the charges being dropped against Donnie Brantley, feeling that the legal system has not adequately addressed the case. She remains convinced that Donnie withholds crucial information about Marsha Brantley’s disappearance. The protracted legal battle has deeply disappointed Kelly, who had hoped for a resolution and justice for her friend. Despite the setbacks, she hopes that further progress will be made in the investigation and that Marsha will ultimately receive the justice she deserves.

Kelly DeLude Finds Comfort in Her Close-Knit Circle Today

Kelly DeLude remains an active and cherished member of her Cleveland community, enjoying life’s simple pleasures, such as savoring autumn from her backyard and spotting double rainbows. She values her strong connections with her family and friends, which she considers one of her greatest blessings. Kelly shares a close bond with her daughter, Elizabeth, and they frequently spend quality time together. Additionally, she delights in documenting moments, from small victories to significant milestones, for her four grandchildren, keeping them close to her heart.

Amidst her life’s ups and downs, Kelly finds support and companionship in her fiancé, Michael Haun. Together, they have created a beautiful home that serves as a gathering place for their family, embodying their shared commitment to each other and their loved ones. When Kelly had to undergo bladder surgery followed by a second procedure, the unwavering support from her friends and family made a profound impact. Their presence and encouragement highlighted the power of community support and her deep love for those around her. This experience reinforced her appreciation for the strength and comfort of close relationships, a sentiment she has carried with her ever since.

