Kelly Fitzpatrick: Was it a Murder or an Accidental Death?

The first episode of Peacock’s horror series ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,’ titled ‘Kelly,’ sheds light on the mysterious death of Kelly Lynn Fitzpatrick through the perspective of Dan, the ex-partner of Kelly’s cousin, May. According to Dan, he apparently summoned the spirit of Kelly through an Ouija board and remained in contact with the alleged spirit for a considerable while. Dan believed that he needed to help Kelly accept her death so that the latter could move on to the realm of death from this world. The spine-chilling episode makes the viewers eager to know more about Kelly’s death. Well, here’s everything we could find out about the same!

The Woman in a Sleeping Bag

According to ‘Kelly,’ Kelly Lynn Fitzpatrick, also mentioned as Kelly Fitzgerald, was a free spirit. She had a close relationship with Dan’s ex-girlfriend May when they were children as well. As per an investigation conducted by Sûreté du Québec and the Ottawa-Carleton Regional Police, Kelly worked as a prostitute in the Byward Market area of Ottawa. In 1999, she went missing for two months, only for her decomposing dead body to be found near Terry Fox Drive, between Luskville and Aylmer, in September. She was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wooded area, which was about 150 meters away from the road.

According to the police, Kelly’s body might have been in the area for about two months. After the discovery of her body, the police established her identity after publishing a photograph of a tattoo of a cat found on her left shoulder blade. Marc Ippersiel, a spokesperson of Sûreté du Québec at the time, revealed that the probable cause of death was a drug overdose. The police then closed the investigation by May 2000.

Murder or Accidental Death?

According to Marc Ippersiel, Kelly’s death wasn’t a murder. “The autopsy showed no evidence of bullets, stabbing, or physical (wounds). The probable cause of death is the consumption of drugs. Even the bugs (taken from her body) showed cocaine and Valium,” the then-spokesperson told the press in 2000. As per Ippersiel, the police believed that the people who were with Kelly got panicked after the latter’s death probably due to an overdose, which led them to put her body in a sleeping bag and dump her.

Dan, however, believes that this is not the case. In ‘Kelly,’ he revealed that Kelly died due to drowning, after getting dumped in a sleeping bag, which makes her death a murder. He added that he had a vision of a “bald” man, along with an accomplice, wrapping her in a sleeping bag and dumping her in a nearby waterbody, after Kelly lost consciousness due to drug consumption, in a panic. Dan doesn’t accept the police’s conclusion that her death is accidental, caused by a drug overdose, which makes him treat the case as unsolved.

Dan isn’t the only one who believes Kelly was murdered. Her name is added to a list of women and children killed by men or strangers in Québec since the École Polytechnique massacre, an antifeminist mass shooting that occurred on December 6, 1989, in Montreal. Kelly’s name is mentioned along with 1,170 names of women and children. Regardless of this listing or Dan’s claim, there are no reports that suggest that the Québec police service has any indication to reopen Kelly’s case and investigate the same as murder. Despite the autopsy report ruling out murder, Dan remains convinced that Kelly was murdered and that she needed his help to come to terms with her death.

