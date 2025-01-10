Kelly and Jason Bernatene: Where Are Robert Limon’s Friends Now?

In August 2014, Robert Limon was discovered shot dead at the BNSF railyard in Tehachapi, California, where he worked. While the scene initially appeared to suggest a botched robbery, investigators quickly determined it had been staged. Just weeks after the incident, Kelly and Jason Bernatene, close friends of Robert and his wife, Sabrina Limon, provided crucial tips to the police, which led them closer to the perpetrator. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘Deadly Mirage’ delves into the information Kelly and Jason shared with authorities and the additional details they uncovered about the crime.

Kelly and Jason Bernatene’s Insights Helped Police Solve Robert Limon’s Murder Case

Kelly and Jason Bernatene had been close friends with Robert and Sabrina Limon for years, forming part of a group they called the “Wolf Gang.” Since 2008, Robert and Sabrina have embraced an open marriage, often involving Kelly and Jason in their lifestyle. The group frequently partied, vacationed together and lived in a way that suited their shared dynamic. Kelly described their relationship as being “best friends.” However, on the night of August 17, 2014, when Robert was shot and killed, Jason recalled that Sabrina seemed unusually calm. He claimed she told him not to inform anyone immediately, expressing a desire to enjoy the evening and share the news the following day. Jason found this behavior highly unusual.

Just two weeks after the murder, Jason contacted the police with a significant lead. He reported receiving a strange voicemail from a man named Jonathan Hearn, who sounded extremely emotional and apologetic about Robert’s death. This voicemail prompted investigators to dig deeper, eventually uncovering the relationship between Hearn and Sabrina Limon, as well as their joint involvement in plotting Robert’s murder. Both Kelly and Jason testified during the trial, shedding light on Sabrina’s behavior following her husband’s death. Kelly found it appalling that Sabrina was fixated on a large bouquet of flowers and a letter she had received from Hearn, gushing about how “sweet” he was. Their testimonies provided critical insight into Sabrina’s relationship with Hearn and her role in the crime.

Jason Bernatene is Dedicatedly Working For the Fire Department Even Today

By 2017, Jason and Kelly Bernatene had divorced, choosing to move forward and create new lives for themselves. Jason has since focused on his career with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, where he has been a dedicated member for several years. Known for his commitment to serving both his colleagues and his community, Jason has become a highly valued part of the team.

In his personal life, Jason has found happiness with his partner, Michelle, and together, they have created a warm and loving blended family. His two children from his marriage to Kelly remain an integral part of their lives, and Jason ensures they feel cherished and included in every aspect of his new chapter. As a family, they prioritize spending time together, celebrating holidays, and marking special occasions with joy and togetherness. They also enjoy taking vacations, with trips to destinations like Texas providing opportunities to bond and create treasured memories. For Jason, these shared moments have become a cornerstone of the life he is building with Michelle and their family.

Kelly Trusler is Deeply Committed to Leading a Content Life With Her Husband and Children

Kelly also found love again when she married Mason Trusler on April 27, 2019. Since tying the knot, the couple has embraced this new chapter of their lives with enthusiasm and a focus on building a strong, unified family. In October 2024, Kelly proudly announced that she had been sober for a year, sharing how the journey brought her a sense of peace and reflection that she deeply values. Their blended family, consisting of children from their previous relationships, is at the heart of their happiness.

Together, they have found harmony and created a supportive environment where everyone thrives. Whether it’s vacations in the hills, days at the beach, or simply enjoying time together at home, Kelly and Mason make it a priority to celebrate life and cherish every moment. For Kelly, her children remain her greatest pride and joy. Watching them grow into strong and beautiful individuals has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. She relishes every opportunity to nurture and celebrate them while embracing this fulfilling and joyful chapter of her journey.

