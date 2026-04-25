Kelly Morrissey: What Happened to Her? Was She Found?

Kelly Morrissey was a 15-year-old girl with a bright future ahead, but her life was abruptly cut short in June 1984. When she suddenly disappeared in Lynbrook, Long Island, the entire community helped the authorities search for the missing teenager. The case became more complicated with the deaths of two other teenagers in the area — Theresa Fusco and Jacqueline Martarella. All the intricate details of Kelly’s disappearance and the investigation that followed are explored in ABC News’ ‘IMPACT x Nightline: The Last Straw: Solving Theresa Fusco’s Murder’ and CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Killing of Theresa Fusco.’ The documentaries also chronicle the different stages of the investigation and how the detectives believed the three cases were connected.

Kelly Morrissey Vanished Into Thin Air While Heading to a Video Game Parlor

Born on August 22, 1968, in Lynbrook, New York, to Iris Olmstead, Kelly Eileen Morrissey hardly met her biological father, who had parted ways with her mother. While attending Lynbrook High School, she lived with her mother, stepfather Paul Olmstead, siblings, and stepsiblings. In order to support herself, Kelly also worked a part-time job at a shade and venetian blinds packaging factory. With a bright future ahead of her, the 15-year-old girl’s aspirations were shattered as fate intervened in the summer of 1984. On the night of June 12, 1984, she was on her way to a video game parlor called Captain Video.

On her way, she stopped by the Shell station on Merrick Road and Earle Street and allegedly met a friend there around 9:30 pm. According to reports, Kelly never made it to the video game station. When she was reported missing to the authorities, they also interviewed the station’s employees, but none of them remembered the teenage girl entering the store. The police debunked the theory that Kelly had left or run away from home because she had laid out the clothes she planned to wear the following day and had a paycheck to collect the next day. She had also told her mother she would be home by 10 pm to study for an important final exam in her summer school social studies class. Upon digging deeper into Kelly’s personal life, they learned that she had allegedly been experimenting with alcohol and interacting with older men.

The detectives also learned that she had broken her curfew a few times, but she was no more rebellious than other teenagers. A few months later, on November 10, 1984, her friend, Theresa Fusco, also vanished into thin air. However, her remains were discovered three weeks later, on December 5, near her home. The case became all the more complicated when another teenager named Jacqueline Martarella went missing in Lynbrook on March 26, 1985. Jacqueline’s remains were found in a marshy area of a private golf club.

Kelly Morrissey Has Been Pronounced Dead As She Remains Missing

In light of the disappearances of three teenagers in Lynbrook, the authorities considered the possibility that Kelly Morrissey’s disappearance was connected with the murders of Theresa Fusco and Jacqueline Martarella, as all three were teenagers last seen walking alone in the streets of Lynbrook. The investigation led to the arrest of three men, Dennis Halstead, John Restivo, and John Kogut, who were later convicted of killing Theresa. They were sentenced to 33 years to life in prison. In Kelly’s personal diary, she mentioned that she had dated Kogut for a while, was friends with Dennis, and knew where Restivo resided.

However, after serving several years behind bars, the convictions of all three men were overturned in the summer of 2003 as the DNA found on Theresa’s remains didn’t match any of the wrongfully convicted men. More than two decades later, in October 2025, Richard Bilodeau was indicted on second-degree murder in connection with Theresa’s death as his DNA matched the DNA found at the crime scene. Although Kelly Morrissey is yet to be found, she is presumed dead by law enforcement as well as her family. Unfortunately, her murder case remains unsolved, though the authorities suspect that her disappearance is related to the deaths of Theresa and Jacqueline Martarella.

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