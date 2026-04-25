Richard Bilodeau: Where is the Accused Killer Now?

On November 10, 1984, 16-year-old aspiring dancer Theresa V. Fusco of Lynbrook, New York, unexpectedly went missing. Unfortunately, her remains were discovered the following month, and the evidence revealed that it was a homicide. Although authorities made three arrests within months after the crime, DNA evidence overturned the convictions. The episode titled ‘The Last Straw: Solving Theresa Fusco’s Murder’ of ABC’s ‘Impact X Nightline’ and CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Killing of Theresa Fusco’ focuses on the advancement in DNA technology that uncovered a link to the alleged killer after four decades. The episodes also feature interviews with Theresa’s friend and the officials involved in the case.

Richard Bilodeau is Accused of Theresa Fusco’s Murder After a Reported DNA Match

Richard Bilodeau was born on October 21, 1961, and grew up alongside his brother. By the time Richard was in his early 20s in 1984, he was reportedly living with his grandparents in Lynbrook, New York. At the time, he operated a mobile coffee truck in the area. On November 10, 1984, the Lynbrook community was shaken when a 16-year-old girl, Theresa V. Fusco, suddenly went missing while returning home after being fired from her job at the Hot Skates roller rink. On December 5, 1984, her remains were uncovered from a wooded area. The autopsy determined that Theresa was sexually assaulted and then strangled to death. Forensic experts had also recovered DNA samples from her remains. In March 1985, authorities focused on three local men, John Kogut, John Restivo, and Dennis Halstead.

According to court records, after an 18-hour interrogation with John K., he signed a detailed seven-page confession written by one of the detectives. It led to the arrest of John K., Dennis, and John R. John K. later recanted his confession, as per records. After their trial in 1986, all three of them were convicted of the murder and rape of Theresa. In 2003, the intact DNA swab from her remains was again tested, which revealed that it wasn’t a match to any of them. Ultimately, the three convictions were overturned in June 2003. The case eventually went cold due to the lack of viable leads. Things changed in August 2023, when authorities reportedly used the DNA from the crime scene to seek the help of genetic genealogy. It reportedly helped experts to build a profile of the potential killer.

Reports state that the DNA analysis revealed a possible connection to Richard. Investigators then discovered that in 1984, he had been living within a short distance from the crime scene. By early 2024, he was reportedly put under surveillance. Officials learned that he had been working at a Walmart in Suffolk County since around 2013. In February 2024, Richard left a cafe with a smoothie and, when he threw the cup into a garbage can outside his home, detectives reportedly collected it. According to official records, DNA collected from the straw in that cup was a complete match to the DNA found on Theresa’s remains. Ultimately, on October 14, 2025, Richard was arrested and indicted on the charge of second-degree murder. He is also facing a second charge since he is accused of committing murder during the course of a rape.

Richard Bilodeau is Awaiting Trial at the Nassau County Correctional Center Today

Following his arrest, Richard Bilodeau has remained in custody without bail. On October 15, 2025, he was formally arraigned in one of the Nassau County courtrooms on indictment charges on two counts of second-degree murder, with the second charge stemming from the allegation that he committed the murder in the course of a rape. During the court proceedings, the prosecution claimed that when Richard was confronted with the DNA match, he said, “Yeah, people got away with murder back then.” As per court records, Richard has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to an expert, the way Richard’s DNA was collected can pose evidentiary issues. During the arraignment hearing, the court scheduled Richard’s next appearance for November 21, 2025.

At the court proceedings in November, the prosecution reportedly requested that a judge issue an order requiring Richard to provide a DNA sample to law enforcement. In February 2026, the defense filed motions to dismiss the indictment, arguing that the prosecutors didn’t have sufficient evidence beyond the DNA sample. However, on April 16, 2026, a judge denied the motion and ruled that the evidence presented to the grand jury was legally sufficient to move forward with the case. Richard is set to appear in court again on June 2, 2026. If he is convicted of his charges, he can reportedly face up to 25 years to life behind bars. As of writing, Richard is awaiting his trial while being held in custody at the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, New York.

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