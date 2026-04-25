Where is Theresa Fusco’s Family Now?

The 16-year-old aspiring dancer, Theresa V. Fusco, had set out from her workplace at the Hot Skates roller rink in Nassau County, New York, on November 10, 1984. However, she never imagined that her life would come to a sudden end. After she was reported missing by her concerned family members, her remains were discovered a short distance from her workplace in December 1984. The case is revisited in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Killing of Theresa Fusco’ and the episode titled ‘The Last Straw: Solving Theresa Fusco’s Murder’ of ABC’s ‘Impact X Nightline.’ The episode features interviews with the detectives and the district attorney who worked on the case, alongside the emotional statements from Theresa’s father, Thomas Fusco, and her brother, John Fusco.

Connie Napoli Passed Away in 2019 Before Seeing the Arrest of Theresa’s Alleged Killer

Born on February 12, 1943, in Utica, New York, Constance “Connie” Napoli brought immense joy to the lives of Frank and Helen Napoli-Caniato. Her loved ones frequently praised her for her energetic personality. After completing her education, she began her professional journey by joining The Arc of Riverside County. Eventually, Connie joined the Hempstead office as a Case Manager. In adulthood, Connie crossed paths with Thomas Fusco, and it wasn’t long before they began dating. They eventually tied the knot, and over the next few years, they welcomed their children, Theresa V., John, and Michael, into the world. Unfortunately, the relationship between Connie and Thomas didn’t work out, and they divorced. By 1984, Theresa and Michael began living with Connie.

Connie’s life was upended when Theresa was found dead on December 5, 1984. The convictions of John Kogu, Dennis Halstead, and John Restivo in the case were ultimately overturned in June 2003, and two of them received an $18 million settlement each in 2005. Following that, Connie stated, “Not one bit of innocence in them.” She continued, “It’s a total disgrace of our judicial system. They got away with murder, they keep coming back for more. They’re guilty, most definitely, I have no doubt about that at all.” Despite the profound loss, Connie tried to move forward by focusing on her interactions with the staff at the Central New York Developmental Disabilities Services Office group home. Sadly, Connie passed away on June 3, 2019, at the age of 76 at the Upstate Medical University Hospital, without knowing who her daughter’s killer was.

Thomas Fusco Has Found Solace in His Partner While Keeping Theresa’s Memories Alive

When Theresa went missing in November 1984, she was already packing her clothes to visit her father, Thomas Fusco, in Queens, New York. After her disappearance, Thomas also became one of those who did everything he could to find his daughter. However, his heart was forever shattered when her remains were discovered, and the convictions of her accused killers were overturned. When Richard Bilodeau was arrested and indicted on two counts of second-degree murder of Theresa on October 14, 2025, he stood beside the District Attorney. After speaking about the toll the loss took on his family, Thomas stated, “I never gave up hope. I always had faith in the system.”

Thomas’ love for his daughter was further highlighted when he held up a picture of Theresa during the public interview and said, “Everything that’s been said, I can tell you it’s been documented over the years.” He added, “I loved her and miss her. She lives in my heart, as you can see.” After the tragedy, Thomas moved to Brooklyn, New York. As of writing, he has settled down in New York City. Thomas has fortunately found love once again in his wife. Aside from that, he has stepped back from the limelight and has chosen not to share further details about his professional life. Even today, Thomas cherishes his daughter’s memories.

John Fusco’s Life is Filled With Joy in the Presence of His Wife and Children

John T. Fusco still remembers the search he and his family conducted for his beloved sister. He shared that he was grateful he wasn’t the one who found Theresa’s remains, because he never imagined he could handle the situation. Before the tragedy shook his life, he graduated from East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School. Following that, John entered the professional world by becoming an Explorer and Player at Human on Earth at Onteora Scout Reservation. It is a Scouts BSA summer camp located in New York. After leaving that position, John has chosen to shield further information about his professional life from the public.

In his personal life, John finds immeasurable joy in the presence of his soulmate, Coleen Lonergan Fusco. He supports his partner unconditionally, often sharing the house sale notices she is working on. From going to swimming pools to visiting wonderful date spots, the pair truly enjoys each other’s company. John also enjoys making lifelong memories and celebrating the holidays with his son and daughter. Beyond that, he never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude to his family and friends, who always take the time to wish him well on his birthday. In his free time, John loves to play on his game machine, which he proudly revealed was a Christmas gift from his children.

Michael Fusco is a Music Enthusiast and Efficiently Runs His Own Venture

Michael Fusco was living with Connie and Theresa when he lost his sister forever. Yet he never let the loss define his life and has continued moving forward with dedication and resilience. He completed his initial education at East Rockaway High School. By January 2021, he shared that, although he had begun his weight-loss journey in March 2020, when he weighed 265 lbs, he had brought his weight down to 230 lbs. In early January 2021, Michael also began working on getting fit further and accepted Jennifer Russo Aguirre’s 30 Day Fitness Challenge.

In June 2021, Michael revealed that over the past few years, he had been developing his own tattoo-healing product line, Tattooed City Emporium. He happily shared that the venture was returning to its original schedule and he planned to hold a second convention. When Michael isn’t busy with his professional endeavors, he loves immersing himself in music. As a music enthusiast, he often attends concerts, with the most recent being Megadeth’s in September 2024. Besides that, he receives tremendous support from his partner. However, as of writing, Michael hasn’t revealed the identity of the love of his life.

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