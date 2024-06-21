Kelly Villares: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Aspirant Now?

Directed by Greg Whiteley, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ follows the eponymous cheerleading team’s class of 2023, from their auditions to their finals days in the iconic star-studded blue and white outfits. As the aspirants pass the auditions, they are taken to a training camp where their numbers are further reduced to 36 final team members. Among those cut in the camp was Kelly, whose touching story and poignant family situation led to her dismissal from the team being one of the most emotional moments in the Netflix documentary. The cut was more unexpected considering the improvements she was making, prompting us to discover how she has been doing since then.

Kelly Villares is an Accomplished Dancer and Cheerleader

Hailing from Weehawken, New Jersey, Kelly Villares began her illustrious dance journey at the tender age of three. From the start, she immersed herself in a wide range of dance styles, including ballet, pointe, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, modern, hip-hop, tap, musical theater, and acrobatics. Her training took place at Studio L Dance Company, where her talent flourished, and she competed on a national level. Kelly’s dedication and skill shone brightly during her years at Studio L. A standout moment was in 2019 when she, along with her team, clinched the national championship in the jazz category at the UDA High School Nationals. Her high school success paved the way for her to join the prestigious Rutgers University Dance Team.

Her exceptional performances at the university have earned her the All Big Ten Dance First Team Winner award in both 2020 and 2021. Her commitment extended beyond dance as her cheerleading squad fervently supported the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and other university teams. Kelly’s leadership qualities were recognized when she was named co-captain for the 2022-2023 season. Throughout her tenure, she received numerous accolades, including Rookie of the Year, Team Award, and Veteran of the Year. With an impressive 17 years of competitive dance experience, Kelly channeled her passion into teaching dance before reaching for her lifelong dream and applying for the DCC in 2023.

Kelly Attended Reece’s Wedding

Within a few days of the auditions and training camp, Kelly had formed bonds with her fellow aspirants, many of whom went on to make the DCC class of 2023. However, they did not forget about her, and after the season ended, Kelly began looking forward to reuniting with them when she received an invitation to Reece’s wedding. Reece was already engaged when she was on the DCC and planned to get married to her Fiancé, Will Allman, as soon as the season was over.

As Kelly reached the wedding venue in Callahan, Florida, on April 20, 2024, she had an emotional meet-up with most of the DCC members and congratulated the happy couple. It was the ideal reunion for the entire team, as the ring ceremony and farewell had taken place over a month ago, and the wedding was a lively celebration full of cheer and excitement. Though Kelly danced and laughed among the 250 wedding guests, after the event, she steeled her resolve to make it onto the team in the upcoming auditions.

Kelly has Made the Best of her Situation

The DCC aspirant’s parents, Lina Londono and Onel Villares could see her passion for dance growing up and supported her on her journey in every aspect they could. They even postponed their separation until she had grown up. Onel, the Business Development Director at the Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation, is now divorced from Lina. The two still unite when it comes to supporting Kelly, such as when she did not make it to the DCC.

With support pouring in from family and friends and having taken Kelli Finglass’ advice on improvement to heart, Kelly Villares gathered herself and gave the 2024 DCC auditions her best shot. The auditions took place in mid-June 2024, and the results have not been made public yet. The DCC stylists refined her look with a hair color change from blonde to brown, and she seems to have darkened it further, which suits her even better. Regardless of her entry into the DCC, Kelly’s passion for dance will endure, and we hope that she prospers in whichever path she chooses.

