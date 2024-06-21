Sophia Laufer: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

In the directorial hands of Greg Whiteley, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ revolves around the eponymous cheerleading team’s class of 2023, showcasing their exhilaration and devastation as lifelong memories are made. The Netflix documentary introduces us to bright and brilliant performers, among whom Sophia Laufer emerges as one of the purest souls. A traumatizing event takes place during the second-year veteran’s season when a photographer inappropriately touches her during a performance. She reports the incident to the authorities, but somehow, there is not enough evidence to prove his guilt. Despite the incident, Sophy puts on a brave front and joins her protective squad members as they take on some of their most hectic days of the year.

Sophia Laufer is a Born Dancer

According to her own narration, Sophia began dancing at the tender age of two years old and first competed at the age of four. Apparently having innate knowledge of her passion, she continued to pursue dance and was trained in many styles, including ballet, jazz, lyrical, and contemporary. The Simi Valley, California resident continued to perform throughout her high school years, where she joined the dance squad and cheerleading team. She graduated from high school at the age of 17 and, given her already high level of skill in dance, decided to study fashion design for college.

The bright young woman attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and participated in a number of competitions in her years there. She trained at The Rage Complex and the Gotta Dance Academy, getting 1st runner-up for Miss Elite Dance America and 2nd place in the senior category of the Showstopper Dance Competition. She was also mentored by popular dancer and choreographer Mark Meismer.

After graduating, Sophy channeled her passion for dance into teaching the art for about a year before she was made aware of the possibility of becoming a DCC member. She was scouted through her social media by a DCC recruiter and gladly accepted the opportunity, viewing it as the ultimate dance team that epitomized what she wanted to do. Upon moving to Dallas and completing her first season with the team, Sophy said that it was the best year of her life, and successfully auditioned for her second year with them in 2023.

Sophy Adores her Best Friend and Family

The 20-year-old is very close to her family, especially her mother, Candy Laufer, and says that she can’t live without her. The cheerleader considers her father a great leader and an inspiration for her to work towards her dreams. When she initially made it onto the DCC, she first video called Candy, who became speechless with joy. As her elder sister Kyla joined the call, she began jumping up and down with excitement. Kyla is a model and a dancer who graduated from California State University, Northridge and got engaged in 2023. Sophy also has a younger brother, Jaden, who is on his high school baseball team. Their family isn’t complete without their gang of adorable pets, which includes a cat named Jazzy, two dogs, Rosco and Tyson, and two bunnies named Cookie and Peanut.

Sophy’s best friend is Klaire, whom she has known since childhood. She trained under Mark Meismer alongside Sophy and is completing her senior year at Arizona State University. She is also a cheerleader for the Arizona State Dance Team and has remained very close with the DCC star. “A best friend is like a four-leaf clover,” wrote Sophy on Instagram. “Lucky to have and hard to find. Love you Klaire.” Sophy’s perfect day includes spending time with her sister and Klaire on a coffee date before having sushi and going to a movie with the entire family. The cheerleader doesn’t seem to be romantically involved with anyone at the moment.

Sophia is Auditioning for the DCC Again

Having cheered for a second year on the elite team, Sophia’s bonds with the DCC and its leaders only seem to have deepened. When asked about how she felt about her experience on the squad by the Netflix production crew, she said, “This special and unique sisterhood among all cheerleaders is like nothing I have ever experienced before. I feel extremely blessed to be dancing beside such amazing, strong, hard-working, and unique women that I look up to so much.”

Thus, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Sophia is auditioning for the DCC once more. When the auditions began in mid-June, the third-time hopeful put on an elegant performance that became one of the highlights of the auditions, ensuring her progression to the second round. While the final team’s results have not yet been announced, Sophia’s undeniable charm and commitment will likely see her hopping on board for her third year as a DCC star.

