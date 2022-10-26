Kelly Wilson: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

The city of Gilmer in Texas witnessed one of its most significant missing person cases when 17-year-old Kelly Wilson went missing from a video store she worked at. Although law enforcement officials investigated the case for years, things took a strange turn when a police officer was suddenly arrested in relation to the disappearance. ‘Devil’s Town’ chronicles the bizarre incident and follows the investigation that tried its best to get to the bottom of things. If you are intrigued by this case and want to find out if Kelly Wilson has been found, we have you covered.

What Happened to Kelly Wilson?

Kelly Wilson was just 17 years old at the time of her disappearance in 1992. Known to be a brilliant student and an equally kindhearted individual, Kelly was quite popular in her friend circle. People who knew her mentioned that she was always full of life and had great aspirations for the future. In fact, Kelly could not wait to get into college and was already saving up by working at a video store in downtown Gilmer. She seemed to have a perfect life, and people had no idea about the tragedy that was about to befall the teenager.

On January 5, 1992, Kelly was working at the video store till late and only got up to leave once the store manager, Joe Henry, prepared to lock up for the night. Joe mentioned that after seeing Kelly out and bidding her goodbye, he went to a bank a few blocks away to deposit their earnings for the day. While walking along the street, Joe noticed Kelly going toward her car, which was parked nearby. However, that was the last anyone ever laid eyes on Kelly as she disappeared soon after and never made it back home.

Once Kelly’s loved ones realized that the 17-year-old wasn’t home yet, they started making enquired about her whereabouts. That was when Joe Henry informed them that he last saw Kelly when she was walking towards her car. Believing something to have gone horribly wrong, the teenager’s family immediately approached the police and reported her missing. Once the police began working on the case, they thoroughly searched the area around the video store and noticed that Kelly’s car was parked near her place of employment. Upon investigating further, they discovered the missing girl’s purse inside the vehicle, although the keys were nowhere to be found. On top of it, it looked like someone had deliberately slashed the car’s tire to stop Kelly from driving away.

The bank located near the video store had a CCTV camera pointing out front. Investigators pulled the footage from that camera and poured through hours of footage for anything out of the ordinary. They even noticed Kelly’s car in the footage, but it was too grainy and noisy to provide a proper lead. Unfortunately, the trail soon went cold, and the case sat without any progress for long.

Is Kelly Wilson Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

We are sorry to report that Kelly Wilson remains missing to this very day, making her current status quite unclear. Still, the investigation remains active, and the public is encouraged to come forward with any information they might have. While the police were able to locate and recover Kelly’s car immediately after her disappearance, there was no sign of the missing girl. The police canvassed the whole city for witnesses, organized search parties, and even interviewed several of Kelly’s acquaintances, but to no avail.

Eventually, law enforcement officials learned that Kelly was dating Chris Denton at that time. While some claimed that Kelly and Chris had a rocky relationship, authorities found Chris’ behavior to be suspicious. Hence, he was soon considered the prime suspect in the case, although there was never enough evidence to charge him with the crime. In 2004, Chris passed away from cancer, and reports stated that he maintained his innocence till his final day on earth.

Further investigation into Kelly’s disappearance revealed that 17-year-old Michael Biby was the one who had slashed the teenager’s tires. Surprisingly, Michael never gave a proper explanation for slashing the tires, and the police interrogation proved that he knew nothing about Kelly’s whereabouts. Hence, even though Michael was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, he was never a suspect in the missing person case. Reports claim that in the months that followed, Police Sgt. James Brown led the investigation into Kelly’s disappearance and was determined to find out what had happened to the teenager.

It is said that he gave up his free days and vacations to chase numerous leads, most of which ended up as dead ends. However, the next update shocked the local residents as Police Sgt. James Brown and seven other people were suddenly arrested for Kelly’s apparent murder. While the official account claimed that all eight people were responsible for allegedly kidnapping and murdering the teenager, sources claimed all eight accused belonged to a satanic cult. It was even believed that they had raped her before taking her life.

However, such claims were soon proven false, and the charges were dropped. Since then, there has been no progress on the case, although the police are still looking for further leads, and the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children have put out an age-progressed picture of the missing girl. Meanwhile, Kelly’s family is determined to find the truth as they hold onto the hope of her safe return.

