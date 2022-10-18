Luis Alderete-Martinez Found or Missing: Where Is Regina Martinez Now?

Luis Alderete-Martinez’s disappearance from his hometown of El Paso has been one of the most puzzling cases faced by the Texas authorities in recent times. He was just three years old at the time of his disappearance, and Luis’ father, Luis Aragon-Alderete, mentioned that he saw his son last when he dropped the toddler off at a preschool. Although Luis’ mother, Regina Martinez, claimed to have picked him up for a vacation, the two of them went missing shortly after, prompting a large-scale police investigation. Let’s delve into the details surrounding Luis’ disappearance and find out if he has been found, shall we?

What Happened to Luis Alderete-Martinez?

Luis Alderete-Martinez’s father, Aragon-Alderete, met his mother, Regina Martinez, in 2010. While Regina is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, she married Aragon-Alderete and settled down in the city of El Paso in Texas. With time, the couple even welcomed their son, Luis, but it did not take long for trouble to creep into their relationship. Seeing no end in sight, Aragon-Alderete and Regina eventually decided to get a divorce, which was finalized in 2014, and the judge gave Luis’ father primary custody.

Naturally, Regina wasn’t happy with the custody decision, although she was allowed to meet Luis and spend time with him from time to time. Still, everything seemed to go smoothly for Luis until June 1, 2015, and people who knew the three-year-old described him as a lively little boy who loved toy trains and ice cream. Luis was just three years old in June 2015 and attended a preschool in El Paso.

On the morning of June 1, Aragon-Alderete dropped his son off at the school, not knowing it would be the last time he would lay eyes on his little boy. Reports claim that Regina was supposed to pick Luis up from school that day as she had plans to take him on a short vacation. Although Aragon-Alderete didn’t think much about the vacation, he got increasingly worried when he got no notification from his ex-wife. Aragon-Alderete had no idea where Luis was, and repeated phone calls and texts to Regina’s number went unanswered.

Still, he figured that his ex-wife did not want to talk with him and let the matter rest as he awaited his son’s return. However, once the day of Luis’ scheduled return passed, Aragon-Alderete knew that something was wrong. He knew that his ex-wife was unhappy with the custody situation, and with no way of getting in touch with Regina, Luis’ father was forced to approach the authorities and report his son missing.

Is Luis Alderete-Martinez Found or Missing?

Luis Alderete-Martinez remains missing to this day, although his father, Aragon-Alderete, is confident that he will get to meet his son again. Once law enforcement officials got involved in the investigation, they organized large search parties along with local volunteers and combed through the areas Regina might have taken Luis to. The police even interviewed several of Regina’s acquaintances, but none of them had any idea that she was planning a supposed abduction.

Without wasting any time, authorities also printed posters of the missing child and put them up across the city, hoping to get a crucial lead. Yet, with no witnesses or clues to base their investigation on, the case remained stagnant for a good while. Moreover, with no updates even in 2020, authorities put up 11 digital billboards all over Texas, which will feature Luis’s age-progressed picture, and encourage the public to come forward with any information they might have.

Where Is Regina Martinez Today?

On February 18, 2016, authorities sanctioned an arrest warrant for Regina Martinez and charged her with a single count of felony kidnapping. The warrant gave Regina a fugitive status and made her a wanted person in the United States. In November 2016, she was also featured on Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s most wanted list. Still, she keeps evading law enforcement officials, and Aragon-Alderete believes his ex-wife has returned to her home country of Mexico, specifically Chihuahua, along with Luis.

Over the years, Aragon-Alderete appealed to US authorities, including the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County District’s Attorney’s Office, to speed up the investigation. Moreover, once he realized that Regina might have gone back to Mexico, he even tried to hire a private detective and lawyer in the foreign country but to no avail. Regina keeps evading capture, and with the warrant against her still active, she remains a fugitive in the United States.

Nevertheless, the police still consider the case an active investigation and are confident they can bring Luis home safely to his father. On the other hand, Aragon-Alderete has gotten into a new relationship and currently shares a one-year-old with his new partner, who is also the mother of an eight-year-old child.

