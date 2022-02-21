Kelsie Goglia From Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ is an interesting reality show that takes the audience through the everyday workings of a luxury yacht crew during charter season. Cameras follow the staff around as they strike a balance between their personal and professional lives while facilitating their guests’ demands and contributing to a safe and smooth journey. However, living in such close quarters is sure to drum up quite a bit of drama interspersed with exciting romances, making the show a joy to watch. Kelsie Goglia found herself thrust into the spotlight when she appeared on season 3 of the show. Fans were quick to take a liking to the reality TV star, and thus with interest around Kelsie’s life at an all-time high, we decided to jump in and find out more!

Kelsie Goglia’s Age and Background

From the looks of it, Kelsie was born and brought up in a close-knit family, helping her develop an incredible bond with her parents and siblings. Although she prefers to keep her age a secret, she still maintains the familial bond as her social media is chock full of beautiful moments she spent with her loved ones. Incidentally, Kelsie never planned on a career as a deckhand as she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in communication from the San Diego State University. Following her education, she began working in the corporate sector, but a sailing holiday made her fall in love with yachting, and she began pursuing a career in the same.

Kelsie Goglia’s Profession

Right after college, Kelsie made a name for herself in the corporate world and has held prestigious positions at major organizations like Major League Baseball, Abercrombie & Fitch, Fox News, and San Diego Seals. However, while sailing on holiday in Croatia, her mindset completely changed, and she began yearning for a life on the water. Thus, quitting corporate life, Kelsie researched how to make a living on the water and landed her first yacht job as a freelance Skipper for MedSailors.

She has since gained experience as a deckhand and first mate working on yachts in Costa Rica, San Diego, and Italy. Besides, during the off-season, she works as a substitute teacher at the San Marcos Unified School District and is also employed as an Entertainment Team Coordinator for the San Diego Parades. In 2021, Kelsie took on the position of a freelance Skipper at Quarterdeck Life Ltd and subsequently got the opportunity to appear as one of the deckhands on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3.

Is Kelsie Goglia Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, like many of her crewmates, Kelsie prefers to keep her relationship status under wraps and hasn’t revealed it in public. There are no reports about a special someone in the reality star’s life, and her social media posts make the absence of a romantic partner quite apparent. Thus, from the looks of it, Kelsie is single as of the present, although it remains to see if her reality TV journey will find her the one she is looking for.

