Ken Kern Tribute on The Lincoln Lawyer: How did He Die?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ follows Mickey Haller’s fight to prove his innocence in the murder of his former client, Sam Scales. Over the course of ten episodes, the lawyer has to pull out every trick in his bag to make sure that he doesn’t go down for the crime he did not commit. However, this fight takes a mental toll on him, particularly as he thinks about the impact the case and its verdict would have on his daughter, Hayley. Things get worse when he loses one of the most important people in his life in the sixth episode, which ends with a touching tribute to Ken Kern. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ken Kern was an Intergal Part of The Lincoln Lawyer’s Behind-the-Scenes Team

Ken Kerns was an accountant who worked on the Netflix series, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ The exact circumstances of his passing have not been confirmed, and his family and friends, understandably, value their privacy during their period of mourning. Still, the show’s creators wanted to pay tribute to him, recognizing his contributions. They added the title card in his memory in the sixth episode, as opposed to the first or last episode of the season, because it also happens to be the most emotionally wrecking chapter of Mickey’s fight for justice. During the proceedings, Mickey finds himself at a crossroads where the prosecutor drops the previous charges and comes in with new ones that require him to go back to prison.

However, the judge gives him a choice: he can return to prison and have his speedy trial, or he can remain on bail and forego his right to a speedy trial. While he is contemplating what to choose, Lorna comes in and tells him that his mentor and father figure, Legal, has passed away. Legal’s heart problems had been common knowledge since the first season, and so was his affinity for greasy food that he couldn’t abstain from. The last time Lorna talked to him, he was on a bus, which is also where he had a heart attack that he could not be saved from. The emotional punch hits harder at the time when Mickey is already in the midst of the most complicated case of his life. The impact is also felt by the audience who had grown to love Legal, his wisdom, and his guidance, not just for Mickey, but also for the rest of his team.

It is likely that in the emotional impact of Legal’s passing, the show’s creators mirrored the loss they and the rest of the cast and crew feel for Ken Kern. While he may never have appeared on screen, as part of the accounting team, he played an integral role in ensuring the show ran smoothly. From maintaining the show’s budget to ensuring the timely disbursement of every cast and crew member’s salary, among a million other things, Kern would have made sure the machine ran smoothly so the show could be made and released on time. In dedicating the episode in his memory, the show acknowledges him, underlining the importance of the people who work behind-the-scenes to bring our beloved shows to the screen.

