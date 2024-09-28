Brooke Wilkins and Wyatt: Where Are Kendy Howard’s Kids Now?

The primary focus of the episode titled ‘The Bathtub Murder of Kendy Howard’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ is the brutal murder case of Kendy Howard that shook the entire community of Athol, Idaho, to its core in February 2021. The loved ones of the woman were deeply affected by the tragic loss of her vibrant soul, but her children, Brooke Wilkins and Wyatt Howard, arguably suffered the most. What made the case all the more startling was the fact that Kendy’s husband, Daniel “Dan” Howard, was found guilty of her murder, making things complicated within the family.

Kendy Howard’s Kids Also Took Part in Dan’s Murder Trial

Kendy Howard is remembered as a doting mother to two children — a daughter named Brooke Wilkins from her relationship with Jim Forsmann and a son named Wyatt Howard from her marriage with Daniel “Dan” Howard. After her tragic murder on February 2, 2021, in her Athol, Idaho, home, they had a hard time dealing with coming to terms with it. Right out of the gate, Brooke reportedly alleged that Dan was responsible for killing her mother and staging the scene to look like a suicide. She told KHQ, “I knew right away… there’s no way she would have shot herself.” Talking about the aftermath, she added, “It’s been hard, super, super hard. Life moves on, but it feels like we are stuck almost because we are waiting. For a long time.”

After more than a couple of years of waiting, Brooke was relieved when the perpetrator, Daniel “Dan” Howard, was arrested and put behind bars in April 2023. Brooke was vocal about it on her social media account as she wrote, “…I am so thankful and appreciative to everyone who has worked towards this and has kept my moms memory alive. It means more than I can ever put into words.” During Dan’s trial, she testified against him and claimed to have “witnessed physical, emotional, and financial abuse.” She also told the court about how he had trespassed her away from her childhood home during a yard sale he conducted to sell Kendy’s belongings. Wyatt Howard was also in attendance during his father’s trial for the murder.

Aside From a Doting Mother, Brooke Wilkins is Also an Engaged Woman Today

Kendy Howard’s elder child, Brooke Wilkins, remained strong after the loss of her mother and channeled her grief to bring her killer to justice. Not only was she a great mother, but she was also a loving grandmother to Brooke’s daughter, Kenly, who was born in 2012. In the aforementioned interview, Brooke also opened up about how close Kendy was to Kenly. She stated, “She’d take her skiing, to do nails, they were constantly doing something. I don’t think (my daughter) could have asked for a better grandma.” Still keeping her alive through her memories, Brooke has always been able to make her mother proud.

After completing her schooling at Timberlake High School in 2010, Brooke earned her degree from North Idaho College. She was a single mother to Kenly for several years until she met Shawn Crowley in 2020. After dating for about a year or so, Shawn popped the question to her on August 21, 2021, and the couple has been engaged since then. Brooke has not only found an ideal partner in Shawn but also a father for Kenly. Recently, Brooke took Kenly — who turned 12 in June 2024 — on her first cruise trip, accompanied by Shawn and her parents. Returning with lots of pleasant memories, the trip was a success. On the professional front, she followed in the footsteps of her mother and landed a job at Kootenai Health, where she is still employed.

Wyatt Howard is an Outdoor Enthusiast and Enjoys Indulging in Adventures

Originally from Athol, Idaho, Wyatt Howard also went to Timberlake High School. Right after graduating from high school, he joined the US Marine Corps as an Infantry and served for about four years, from 2015 to 2019. In order to continue his higher studies, Wyatt joined Western Oregon Wolves in 2019. In his free time, he either plays around with his dog or goes fishing, something he is quite good at. Moreover, being a fan of barbecues, he regularly grills up some meat on his barbecue grills and enjoys it with a cold beverage.

Wyatt is always excited about adventurous activities such as exploring unique locations, hiking, basking in the sunshine on the beach, kayaking on serene water bodies, and spending time outdoors surrounded by nature’s beautiful gifts. Not much is known about the professional life of the Post Falls, Idaho resident, but we can tell that his ambitious outlook on life would help him achieve great things in life.

