Dan Howard: Where is the Killer Now?

When 48-year-old Kendy Ann Howard was suddenly found dead in the bathtub of her Athol, Idaho home on February 2, 2021, it honestly left the entire nation shaken to its very core. That’s because, as explored in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Bathtub Murder of Kendy Howard,’ it was initially believed the devoted family woman had died by suicide – she had a gunshot wound to the mouth. However, everything soon turned upside down since all the ensuing evidence not only pointed towards foul play but also the fact her husband of 27 years, Daniel “Dan” Howard, was actually responsible.

Dan and Kendy Howard’s Union Wasn’t Perfect

According to records, it was reportedly back in 1994 when Dan and Kendy had tied the knot in a beautifully cozy ceremony, shortly following which they welcomed her son Wyatt in the picture. It was with him and her daughter from her previous marriage, Brooke, that she soon settled in Lewiston, Idaho, only to soon relocate to Powel before settling down in Athol for good. However, as per records, the relationship between the married couple was far from perfect by the time 2021 rolled around, and the proud mother of two was apparently planning on leaving him for good.

According to records, it was 10:43 when the authorities had received the call about Kendy, with Dan asserting he was watching television and signing some papers around an hour earlier when he had heard a thud, but it wasn’t until after 10:30 that he went upstairs. His 911 call was barely transcribable because of how frantically he was screaming and crying, making the dispatchers believe his claim of her dying by suicide, but first responders immediately knew something was awry. After all, it is highly unusual for a woman to shoot herself in the bathtub while nude because that’s how she would be found.

More importantly, though, investigators noted that the bathtub water was still warm, there was broken glass in the primary bedroom, her clothing was on the floor, and there were wet towels behind the bathroom door. Furthermore, they had noticed a packed duffle bag full of women’s clothes at the bottom of the stairs, all the while Dan’s shirt had fresh deodorant stains. The most incriminating fact, though, was that a load of laundry mid-cycle in the dryer when first responders first came in, making them question exactly when it was stated, which turned out to be 10:42 pm. They thus knew there was a lot more to the story, starting with the fact Dan and Kendy weren’t exactly happy.

Dan Howard is Currently Incarcerated

Despite the fact authorities were able to gather a lot of circumstantial evidence against Dan on the evening of the crime itself, it took them a lot longer to figure out his motive. They eventually learned Kendy was planning to leave her marriage owing to her allegedly extremely controlling husband, which is something he simply couldn’t tolerate, driving him to snap. Therefore, according to records, he strangled his wife to death before utilizing his experience as a former Idaho State Trooper to set the scene to look like a suicide – he placed her in the bathtub, shot her in the mouth, and then dropped the weapon in the water.

Dan Howard was arrested for first-degree murder as well as domestic battery for his violence inflicting a traumatic injury in March 2023, shortly following which he was placed on suicide watch in the Kootenai County Jail. He actually stood trial in May 2024, which is when his stepdaughter testified he had been emotionally, financially, as well as physically abusive for years. She detailed one incident wherein his mother had woken up one night to find him straddling her and trying to suffocate her with a pillow.

Nevertheless, Kendy went back to Dan despite her loved ones urging her not to, only to be found dead not long after. Therefore, following days of testimonies and deliberations, the jury found him guilty of one count each of domestic battery and second-degree murder. Prosecutors were still happy with this decision, though, because Idaho law allows a convict to be sentenced to life in prison without parole for this reduced murder charge too, and that’s precisely what happened. Therefore, today, at the age of 58, Dan is serving his life term at the medium-security Idaho State Correctional Institution Medical Annex in unincorporated Ada County, Idaho.

