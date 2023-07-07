Kenneth Arlen Samard Murder: Where is Roberta Samard Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster: He Wasn’t Supposed To Be Here’ depicts how 57-year-old Kenneth Arlen Samard was murdered inside his Albany, Oregon, home in November 2015. While the police arrested the perpetrator almost immediately, it would take them a lot of old-school police work to prove the killing happened with homicidal intent. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve you covered. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Kenneth Arlen Samard Die?

Kenneth “Ken” Arlen Samard was born to Arlen “Dusty” and Eileen Samard in Albany, Oregon, on January 25, 1958. He later moved to Reedsport, Oregon, where he attended kindergarten and first grade at Highland Elementary School. Afterward, the family moved to Tangent, Oregon, where they built their family home and eventually settled. Ken attended Tangent Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, and West Albany High School (WAHS), where he was active in FFA and played drums in the school band.

He enjoyed working for several farmers throughout high school before graduating from WAHS in 1976. After graduation, he pursued his interests in Agriculture before enlisting in the US Navy as part of the US Mobile Construction Battalion 18 Seabee Unit in 1977. According to reports, he was first stationed in Port Hueneme, California, then moved to Oxnard, California. His next duty station was Diego Garcia — a small island in the middle of the Indian Ocean — and he resigned from the Navy after serving a year there.

He went on to join the Oregon National Guard Engineering Battalion, first in Albany and then in Dallas, Oregon, with the 1249th Division ranked as a Sergeant. He was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 before returning home and retiring after serving his country in the military for 22 years. Family sources claimed Ken enjoyed any outdoor activity, especially fishing and bow hunting. According to reports, Ken worked in Willamette Industries Albany Paper Mill’s maintenance department for 25 years.

Ken married Roberta Bogart Samard in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September 2000 and gave birth to three children — Bradley A Samard, Danielle N Samard, and Matthew S Samard. The 57-year-old was working for Sunbelt doing HVAC work in November 2015. Hence, it was shocking when the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting report at the Samard residence north of Albany at about 6:10 am on November 16, 2015. The responding officers found Ken’s body, fatally shot once with a handgun.

Who Killed Kenneth Arlen Samard?

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta, then 62, was immediately arrested on manslaughter charges. She claimed she had been experiencing frequent bouts of depression and had been trying to shoot herself. However, she alleged she accidentally shot her husband, who was not supposed to be present there at that moment. She told the detectives that she had recently been suffering from depression and had thoughts of suicide on the morning of November 16.