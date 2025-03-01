Kenneth Davis McClendon: How Did He Die? Who Killed Her?

In May 2023, police responded to the scene of a car crash and discovered Kenneth Davis McClendon with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead on the spot, and investigators quickly determined that the collision with another vehicle was intentional. The authorities spoke with those who had been with him in his final hours and swiftly identified a suspect with a clear motive for the crime. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon’ explores the details of his life and the circumstances that led to his untimely death.

Kenneth Davis McClendon Was Found Outside His Car With Fatal Injuries

James Woodrow and Carie White McClendon built their lives in Greenwood, South Carolina, where their son, Kenneth Davis McClendon, was born on February 7, 1977. Raised alongside his two siblings, Jay and Elizabeth, Kenneth was a bright and active child who displayed both intelligence and kindness from an early age. His warm smile and empathetic nature left a lasting impression on everyone he met. After graduating from Cambridge Academy in 1995, he pursued higher education at Presbyterian College and the College of Charleston.

Kenneth built a successful career in the marketing industry and worked at companies such as Brothers & Harrison and Grand Harbor before joining Wesley Commons in 2011. His personal life was equally fulfilling—he married Kristen, and together they had three children: Frederick, Ella, and Annabella. Even after his separation from his wife, they maintained an amicable relationship, with his children remaining his top priority. A lifelong athlete, Kenneth was a passionate football fan and, over time, developed a deep love for golf as well.

On the night of May 7, 2023, around 1:30 am, police were called to the intersection of Hunter’s Creek subdivision in Greenwood, South Carolina. It was reported that there had been a car crash. Upon arrival, they discovered Kenneth lying outside his vehicle and on the other side of the road, covered in blood. One side of his car, the front, was completely smashed in. He was wearing only one shoe and had no shirt on. By the time emergency medical personnel arrived, he had already succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries resulting from a pedestrian-vehicular collision.

Kenneth McClendon’s Killer Was Arrested From a House Just Half a Mile From the Crime Scene

Kenneth McClendon’s remains were discovered by Megan McGovern, who worked as a nanny for Meredith Haynie. At the time of his death, he was dating the latter. The two had begun their relationship in December 2022 after she separated from her husband, William “Bud” Ackerman Jr., the father of her three children, in May 2022. Their divorce was set to be finalized just a month after the incident, and they were legally separated at the time. In April 2023, when Ackerman learned about the affair, he was furious and even texted a friend expressing his anger. According to evidence presented in court, he stated that he had known Kenneth all his life and felt deeply hurt by the relationship.

Phone records revealed that Ackerman had called Kenneth three times before the incident. On May 6, 2023, Haynie went on a date with Kenneth, and the two attended a Kentucky Derby party. She stated that her estranged husband repeatedly called her throughout the evening. While at the party, she also heard from others that he was acting out and had been at a bar. After the event, Haynie and Kenneth went to the same bar, as Ackerman had been calling her multiple times, even though she was not answering her phone. At 12:38 am, she finally picked up one of his calls, during which he told her that he was looking for them.

Haynie warned Ackerman that she would call the police, but he told her not to. Instead, she tried reaching out to some of his friends and family but was unable to get in touch with them. She later stated that his repeated calls that night felt “scary.” Kenneth eventually left the bar and never returned. Soon, Haynie went out with her nanny to look for him, and that’s when they discovered Kenneth’s body. The police located Ackerman just half a mile from the crime scene at his parents’ house. His Ford F-150 truck had a dent in the hood, along with what appeared to be a palm print. Forensic analysis confirmed the print as a match, and investigators also found Kenneth’s blood on the leg of the shorts he was wearing that night. The police theorized that he had hit the latter with his car and ran away. With this evidence, along with a clear motive, he was easily convicted of the murder.

