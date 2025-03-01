Meredith Haynie: What Happened to William “Bud” Ackerman Jr’s Wife?

In May 2023, when Kenneth Davis McClendon was found murdered in Greenwood, South Carolina, Meredith Haynie became a key figure in the investigation. She had been dating him for some time and had spent the hours leading up to his death with him. She quickly pointed to her legally separated husband, William “Bud” Ackerman Jr., as a suspect. In CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘The Hit-and-Run Homicide of Davis McClendon,’ she opens up about the incident and how it continues to impact her to this day.

Meredith Haynie Had Gone on a Date With Kenneth Davis McClendon the Night He Was Murdered

Meredith Haynie met William “Bud” Ackerman Jr. around 2006 and found a lifelong partner in him. After dating for six years, they married on February 25, 2012, and settled in Greenwood, South Carolina. Ackerman worked at a repair shop, and as the couple built their life together, they welcomed three children. For a while, everything seemed to be going well—until it wasn’t. The couple legally separated in May 2022, and Haynie began trying to rebuild her life. In December 2022, while she was out celebrating her birthday, she met Kenneth Davis McClendon. She recalled that the first thing she noticed about him was his kindness, and she immediately felt a sense of positivity from him.

The two quickly developed a relationship, but when Ackerman discovered it in April 2023, he was far from pleased. Haynie testified that when she confirmed the relationship to him, he made it clear that he disapproved. On May 6, 2023, she and Kenneth went on a date to a Kentucky Derby party. While there, she heard that Ackerman was allegedly causing a scene at a bar. Shortly after midnight, she began receiving multiple calls from her estranged husband, but she chose not to answer.

Haynie and Kenneth eventually decided to go to the bar where Ackerman was, and at 12:38 am, she finally called him. He told her he was driving around looking for her, and she threatened to call the police. When he pleaded with her not to, she changed her mind and instead tried reaching out to friends, family, and even Ackerman’s mother but received no response. Meanwhile, Ackerman continued calling her, and she admitted that his behavior had become “scary.” Shortly after, Kenneth decided to leave. By 1:30 am, his body was discovered by Megan McGovern, Haynie’s nanny, who was with the latter at the time.

Meredith Haynie Testified Against Her Ex-Husband in Court

Meredith Haynie struggled to come to terms with the loss of a partner and friend to such a violent crime. She was relieved when William Ackerman was arrested and, in 2024, testified in both of his trials. Her account of that night helped the jury understand the motive behind the crime. By then, she was legally divorced from him, and their three children were in her care. In the years since, Haynie has largely maintained a low profile, avoiding the public eye. Given the media attention she received, it is understandable that she would want privacy for herself and her children. In the episode, she reflected on how much Kenneth meant to her and said that she remembered him every day for the happiness he brought into her life, even in a short time.

