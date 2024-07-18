Kevin Bacon: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

On Christmas morning in 2019, Kevin Bacon’s family was waiting for him to come home and join them for holiday celebrations. However, by evening, he still hadn’t shown up and was unreachable by phone. Concerned, his family informed the police. After speaking with Kevin’s roommate, they learned that he had left the house on Christmas Eve and promised to return. In the episode titled ‘I Know That There is True Evil Out There’ of Hulu’s ‘How I Caught My Killer,’ the investigation that led the police to Kevin’s dead body and his killer is detailed. The gruesome nature of the murder shocked his family and friends, many of whom appear in the documentary to share their memories of Kevin and the profound impact of his death on their lives.

Kevin Bacon Was Making Headways as a Hairdresser

Kevin Bacon was born on November 28, 1994, in Lansing, Michigan, to Karl and Pamela VanHorn Bacon. He grew up in Swartz Creek, Michigan, with his sister, Jennifer Bacon. Known for his sense of humor and unique zeal, Kevin always spread love to those around him. He adored his two cats and his dog. While studying at Swartz Creek High School, he joined a band and graduated in 2013, ranking among the top 10 in his class. Kevin had a passion for hairdressing from a young age, and he often practiced with friends and family who were willing to let him try.

Kevin Bacon started attending Baker College, but his real passion remained hairdressing. Despite his father’s reservations about his career choice, Kevin was determined to pursue his chosen path. After a few months, he dropped out of college and obtained his cosmetology license. He then began working at places like Vintage Hair Salon, JCPenney Hair Salon, and Diplomat Pharmacy, where he could fully explore his talent for hair and makeup. Although he was somewhat disappointed with the pay, he was content doing what he loved.

Kevin Bacon’s Body Was Subjected to Extreme Violence

He soon returned to the University of Michigan-Flint while taking on side gigs for hair and makeup. In 2019, he became involved with the Center for Gender and Sexuality at his college, and everything seemed to fall into place. By December 2019, he was living in his apartment, which he shared with his friend Michelle Myers. He attended university and worked part-time at Uniquely U Salon in Swartz Creek, conveniently near his home. Around 5:30 pm on December 24, he returned to his apartment and informed his roommate that he had styled his mother and sister’s hair earlier in the afternoon.

He informed his friend that he planned to have breakfast with his family the next day and had a date scheduled for that evening. Michelle mentioned she was also going out with friends; that was the last time anyone saw Kevin. When he didn’t appear for breakfast as planned, the police were notified. Kevin’s body was discovered on December 28 in the basement of a house located 20 miles outside of Swartz Creek. He had been stabbed in the chest, his throat was slit, and part of his genitalia had been dismembered. His body was suspended by his feet from the basement ceiling with a rope. The brutality of the crime scene deeply shocked his family and friends, prompting the police to seek answers urgently.

Kevin Bacon’s Killer Talked to Him Through a Dating App

When Kevin Bacon returned from styling his mother and sister’s hair that afternoon, he confided in his roommate about his frustration. He learned that his family had invited people he didn’t like, so he sought to relax and blow off steam. He had previously used the dating app Grindr to arrange a date. When the police searched for Kevin, the roommate informed them about the incident, leading them directly to the man’s house. Upon arrival, they recognized that the house seemed familiar.

In the months leading up to Kevin’s murder, two incidents involved police calls to the exact location. On October 10, 2019, a man from New York called 911, reporting that he had escaped from the basement where he was tied up, suspecting he had been drugged. In November 2019, another call was made when a blood-covered man sought help from a neighboring house, recounting a similar experience. Neither victim wanted to press charges, so the cases were not investigated further. On December 28, when police knocked on the door of the house in question, a man answered.

Kevin Bacon’s Killer Admitted to Practicing Cannibalism

The police entered the house and encountered a man who was identified as Mark Latunski. They found Kevin in a dire condition inside the home. Latunski was promptly arrested, and during questioning, he repeatedly claimed that he had carried out what he and Kevin had agreed upon. He also confessed to engaging in cannibalism. Detectives assessed Latunski’s mental state and believed he might be mentally incompetent to stand trial. He showed no inclination to defend himself, leading them to believe he lacked awareness of the consequences of his actions.

After receiving evaluation and assistance from mental health professionals, Latunski was deemed fit to stand trial. He faced charges of open murder and dead body disinterment and mutilation. Ultimately, he was found guilty of the crime. While nothing could bring Kevin back to his family, the sentencing provided a sense of justice to them.

