Where is Kevin Davis’ Family Now?

In August 2023, Alison Davis dialed 911 and told the authorities that she found her husband, Kevin Davis, at the foot of the staircase in a pool of his own blood. After ruling his death a homicide, the detectives zeroed in on Alison and gathered evidence against her. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in the episode titled ‘A Death in the Stairwell’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ which also features interviews with the family of Alison and Kevin, including his mother, Alta Beers.

Kevin Davis’ Family Was Shocked and Heartbroken to Learn About His Sudden Demise

Alta Jeanie Beers welcomed a little bundle of joy, Kevin Ray Davis, into the world on July 1, 1983. Growing up, he shared a close-knit bond with his brother, Robert Davis. On August 12, 2023, Kevin’s wife called 911 from their home at 1728 Douglas Lane in New Haven, Indiana, informing the authorities that she found Kevin lying unconscious on the foot of the staircase. Upon learning of the tragic demise of Kevin, Alta and Robert were devastated. As the detectives conducted a homicide investigation, the mother alleged that Kevin and Alison had been having some marital issues at the time of his death. A couple of years later, in May 2025, Alison stood trial for the homicide, but was found not guilty by the jury. After the verdict, Alta stated, “I’m OK. I’m dealing with it. She’s still my daughter-in-law, no matter what.”

Kevin Davis’ Mother Runs a Car Racing Business, While His Brother is a Master Sergeant Today

Kevin Davis’ mother, Alta Jeanie Beers, grew up in Elkhart, Indiana, where she attended Elkhart Central High School. Nearly two decades after giving birth to Kevin, she married Mark Beers on January 2, 2003, with whom she raised three daughters — Vanessa Beers, Janelle Miller, and Amanda Hayden. Still a resident of Elkhart, Indiana, devout Christian Alta is not only a doting mother to Robert but also a beloved grandmother to Daniel Davis, Robert’s son. She and Mark are also parents to two dogs — Myra and Sandy. On the professional front, since 2015, the couple has been running a car racing business called M.A.B Racing, which is also based in Eckhart.

In April 2026, after completing 11 years in the business, Alta announced a few things, stating, “We will be involved with some car shows again, maybe a parade, Father’s Day and we are willing to bring the car to your business for an event as long as the schedule works.” On her 20th wedding anniversary, she took to social media and expressed her undying love for Mark. “Today marks 20 yrs with you and it has been a long journey. Many different things to deal with, kids, grandchildren, jobs, death of family and friends but we made it through it all. Now let’s shoot for another 20 yrs. Love you Mark Beers,” she wrote.

In July 2025, Alta became worried after the disappearance of her Black German Shepherd, Myra. Several hours later, the dog was found in very bad shape. She then took Myra to an emergency vet clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana, for treatment. On the other hand, in September 2022, Kevin’s brother, Robert Davis, earned a promotion to Master Sergeant through sheer determination and hard work. He is the proud father of Daniel Davis, who graduated from high school in May 2023.

Read More: Kevin Davis Death: Where is Alison Davis Now?