Kevin Maxwell: Where is Robert Maxwell’s Son Now?

Although the Maxwell name was once rather well-known across England for the right reasons thanks to the patriarch and publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, they’ve since fallen into global infamy. That’s because he was seemingly over $5 billion in debt at the time of his mysterious demise in 1991, plus his daughter Ghislaine (Jeffrey Epstein’s once partner) is now a convicted child sex offender. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his son Kevin Maxwell considering the way he has recently been profiled in Apple TV+’s ‘Tetris,’ we’ve got all the essential details for you.

Who is Kevin Maxwell?

If we are being honest, Kevin has often been publicly described as the driving force behind the Maxwell family despite being the second youngest of nine siblings owing to his sheer cleverness. The truth is he did graduate from Marlborough College before managing to land a much-coveted spot at the renowned Oxford University, but his intellect goes way beyond mere bookish knowledge. That’s how he was able to join the family business under his domineering Czechoslovak-born press mogul father — the youngster was admittedly both scared and in awe of the latter most times.

When Robert actually passed away, Kevin was proudly serving as the Chairman of Maxwell Communications Corporation and Macmillan Inc., meaning he was aware of their financial issues. In fact, reports suggest he was involved in a heated phone exchange with the former regarding his default on £50 million (nearly $62 million now) in loans on the morning of November 4, 1991. The patriarch had missed a meeting on the same to be aboard his yacht in the Canary Islands, never to be seen or heard from alive again; his body was found floating in the sea the following morning.

Then 32-year-old Kevin and his three years elder brother Ian subsequently took control of the entire business, only to soon be arrested in connection with their father’s massive pension fraud. They both were ultimately acquitted of the charges against them (in 1996), yet the former still had to declare bankruptcy in 1992 owing to the hundreds of millions of dollars in debt they faced. This insolvency was lifted after a mandatory three years, soon resulting in him co-founding a US-based media company called Telemonde in the hopes of restoring his family’s original positive legacy.

Where is Kevin Maxwell Now?

Despite Kevin’s best efforts to make Telemonde work, it too accumulated debts of over £100 million ($124 million now) by the time 2001 rolled around, resulting in him filing for another bankruptcy. This one was discharged in 2005, following which he decided to step into the property industry, or more specifically the high-end commercial estates, which he already had extensive knowledge of. But alas, this venture failed in 2011 as well, and he was soon disqualified from being a company director for eight years – by this point, his marriage had unfortunately also crumbled apart.

Kevin had tied the knot with fellow Oxford graduate Pandora Warnford-Davis in 1984, yet following 23 years as well as seven children together, they separated in 2007 and later divorced. Since then, from what we can tell, he has preferred to keep his personal life well away from the limelight and has only recently made public appearances on behalf of his now-incarcerated sister. Though we do know the Maxwell siblings remain close to this day, especially as the now-63-year-old even co-founded Combating Jihadist Terrorism (CoJit) with the aim of better-understanding terrorism in 2018 alongside Ian.

Read More: Is Valentin Trifonov Based on a Real Person?