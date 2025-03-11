Kevin Shaeffer: Where is the Pentagon Attack Survivor Now?

The 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon caused deaths and traumas for thousands of Americans. However, there was one fortunate and resilient survivor who lived to tell the tale. Kevin Shaeffer survived the devastating Pentagon attack but suffered burns over 45% of his body. However, he managed to recover and come out of the entire ordeal to assist the CIA in capturing Osama Bin Laden by working as the Targeter with the Counterterrorism Center. His exclusive and insightful interview is featured in Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden,’ a three-part docuseries that delves deep into the crimes of Osama Bin Laden and his capture.

Kevin Shaeffer is a Motivational Keynote Speaker Today

After surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and playing a role in the successful capture of Osama Bin Laden with the Counterterrorism Center of the CIA, Kevin Shaeffer has dedicated his energy towards national and public service by being a National Spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Project and volunteering for the Village Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Residing in Coronado, California, the retired Naval Officer has also done advocacy work for several 9/11 victims and their respective families. In late March 2022, he announced his candidacy for Trustee on the Coronado Unified School District Board through a letter.

He made three pledges and asked for the support of the voters — “I will give my all to earn the trust that all parents, all CUSD students, and all faculty-staff deserve to have in district leadership;” “I will work to ensure political agendas play no part in our School Board nor in our schools;” and “I will work to make our CUSD Board functional and focused on the things that are most important, such as measurable academic excellence and the success of every CUSD student.” He uses his inspiring life story, including surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon that caused burns on 50% of his body and helping the counterterrorism mission to hunt Osama Bin Laden, to inspire and motivate others.

As a keynote speaker, he has reportedly spoken to more than 200,000 audience members. Kevin’s anecdotes and stories provide inspiration to different kinds of audiences, including individuals working in the corporate sector, college-going youth, and non-profit and charitable organizations. His talks and speeches are focused on team-building, strategy, leadership, and culture-building. In September 2024, he founded an organization called Shaeffer Speaks for his keynote speaking business.

Kevin Shaeffer is a Devoted Family Man With Three Kids

Though it has been over 13 years since the unfortunate events of September 2011 sent shockwaves across the world, Kevin Shaeffer continues to bear the scar it left on his being. However, that has not stopped him from leading his life to the fullest, for he is surrounded by the love of his amazing family. In a September 2024 interview with Martha Raddatz for ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos,’ the Navy veteran revealed that it was his beloved wife, Blanca Funes Shaeffer, who got him through possibly one of the darkest moments of his life. He opened up about how his wife held his hand and got him through the vulnerable moment he found out about the killing of Osama Bin Laden from then-President Barack Obama’s announcement to the world. Kevin said, “She was holding my hand, and we didn’t say a word.”

He added, “We just digested the moment and thought over the last ten years at the time, all we had been through, all that we collectively had gone through, and for me, just thinking about the effort, the great effort that many, many, many people put in to get to that moment, and just being thankful to be a part of it. Blanca originally hails from the Republic of El Salvador in Central America and immigrated to the US when she was quite young. Over the years, she attained naturalized citizenship. According to Kevin, she initially didn’t know English, but she worked hard and gradually learned the language. He explained that she not only became a US Naval Academy graduate but also went on to serve the nation.

Kevin is quite grateful for his wife of over 25 years and is constantly inspired by her kind-hearted, free-spirited, and tenacious personality. Alongside the love of his life, he also has the constant support of their kids — a daughter and two sons. The Shaeffers are residents of Coronado in San Diego Bay, California, where they relocated about a decade ago to make a great life for their family. By choosing to raise their kids in the resort city, the pair ensured their kids get access to quality education and a safe atmosphere where they can build a bright future for themselves. The two are each other’s biggest supporters and share a great bond with all their kids.

In fact, one of their sons, Steven Shaeffer, is now a Grammy Award winner — he is one of the producers of the 2022 mixtape titled ‘Church Clothes 4’ by Lecrae that won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. To celebrate the victory of her son, the proud mother got all glammed up, completing her look with a gorgeous red lip shade and donning a stunning furry coat. Expressing his gratitude for the win and the unwavering support of his family and friends, Steven wrote, “Was just a kid making videos in my bedroom not even 4 years ago now look where we are. Thank u to everyone who supported me along the way I got so much more to do. Love yall ❤️.” As of today, Kevin Shaeffer is leading a content life in the company of his beautiful wife and their kids.

