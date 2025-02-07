Khazar Momeni: Where is Nima Momeni’s Sister Now?

When tech mogul Bob Lee was found stabbed to death in April 2023, shock and panic took over the IT world and the city of San Francisco. As the investigators followed the evidence, they were led straight to the killer, who happened to be yet another man belonging to the tech industry — Nima Momeni. The victim and killer knew each other through the latter’s sister, Khazar Momeni, who was Bob’s close friend. The entire case and the investigation that followed, including Khazar’s possible unintentional connection to the crime, is covered intricately on NBC’s ‘Dateline: Under the Bay Bridge.’

Khazar Momeni Was Allegedly the Motive Behind Bob Lee’s Murder

Khazar Momeni, Nima’s younger sister, moved from Iran to San Francisco around the age of 13 with her brother and mother, Mahnaz Tayarani. While Nima found success in the IT industry, she went through a tough breakup in her 20s, after which she moved in with her brother. In the following years, she reportedly got married and formed a close friendship with Bob Lee, a tech mogul. According to the police reports, several of her friends also alleged that she had a drug problem and was romantically involved with Bob despite being married. Several hours before Bob’s death, on April 3, 2023, she was reportedly hosting a party at her apartment in the Millennium Tower, where she was joined by Bob, a drug dealer named Boivin, and others.

After the party, Khazar and Bob allegedly went to Boivin’s residence, where the former allegedly stayed with another woman even after Bob left. It was reported by one of the partygoers that the two women then took three hits of a drug provided by Boivin, after which Khazar passed out and woke up partially clothed. She then told her brother, Nima, about the incident and claimed that she might have been sexually assaulted. When Bob was found murdered the following day, on April 4, the police accused her brother, Nima, of being responsible for the tech giant’s death and Khazar of being at the heart of the motive behind the crime. The following months turned out to be extremely stressful for her as she got into trouble with the law in two instances.

On the evening of September 22, 2023, she reportedly ran her convertible Mercedes Benz into another car on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A couple of months later, on November 27, she was arrested for another DUI incident after she crashed her vehicle near Geary and Larkin streets. She was charged with a total of four misdemeanors, including DUI, two hit-and-runs, and possession of nitrous oxide. She decided to plead not guilty to the DUI and hit-and-run charges on February 26, 2024. Meanwhile, the court ordered her to attend a couple of narcotics anonymous classes every week.

San Francisco Resident Khazar is Trying to Deal With Nima’s Conviction, Supported by Her Family

In Nima Momeni’s trial for the murder of Bob Lee, Khazar Momeni went up to the witness stand for four days in October 2024. She not only gave testimonies but she was also asked difficult questions by the prosecution. She opened up about her version of what transpired the evening before the victim’s death and also talked about her sexual assault at the hands of his drug dealer. An explicit text message between her and Bob was also shown to the jury. Apart from having Nima Momeni’s back during the court, she also helped him financially by paying for his defense. However, her efforts yielded no favorable result, as her brother was convicted of second-degree murder.

Khazar has been married to a San Francisco-based plastic surgeon named Dino Elyassnia for at least a decade now. As for their relationship, it goes back to around 2012, when the two crossed paths. After eight years of togetherness in 2020, Dino opened up about what she meant for her. He wrote, “When I met her I was simply awestruck. She was one of a kind – passionate, brave, and intelligent in a way like I had never seen. Now 8 years later, this dynamic super woman has been leading me down life’s path ever since, showing me the real meaning of life and love. It’s impossible to describe how uniquely remarkable she is or the depth to which she enriches my life, so all I can say is I’m profoundly grateful for every moment i get to share with her because she makes each one a living masterpiece.”

The long-term married couple reportedly resides at the Millennium Tower. Despite being involved in a couple of DUI incidents, she is leading a life of freedom out of custody. Since she is the wife of a wealthy doctor, she is popular in the city’s elite social scene as she can be seen hanging out with her friends in luxurious places. Although she and Dino are seemingly yet to become parents, they do have a third member in their family in the form of their furry little friend.

