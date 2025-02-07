Nima Momeni: Where is the Killer Now?

In the episode titled ‘Under the Bay Bridge’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the focus is on the horrific 2013 murder of a tech titan named Bob Lee, who called 911 for help while struggling to walk straight near the Bay Bridge. As the news of his passing broke out, the entire tech industry was shocked and saddened by the loss. The extensive investigation led the police straight to the killer — Nima Momeni. With the help of exclusive interviews with the victim’s loved ones and the officials linked to the case, the episode explores the perpetrator’s motive behind the killing.

Nima Momeni Found Success in the IT Industry But Didn’t Forget His Roots

At the age of 23, Mahnaz Tayarani gave birth to Nima Momeni in Tehran, Iran, before welcoming his sister, Khazar Elyassnia, into the world the following year. After enduring several years of violence and abuse from her husband and her children’s father, she decided to move to the States with her two kids. When Nima was 14, he and his mother and sister moved to San Francisco in 1999, hoping to start afresh and lead a life devoid of any sort of abuse. At first, the trio went through culture shock but eventually managed to settle down.

While Nima and his sister started going to a local school, their mother landed a job at a flower shop. Focused on moving up in the world, Nima passed out of high school with flying colors before attending the University of California at Berkeley. After graduation, he worked for several San Francisco-based companies, such as Coast Range Technologies and Marfic, as a consultant and systems engineer before finally joining Expand IT in April 2010. Given his experience in the IT field by then, he served as the owner of the company. Finding financial success, he paid for his mother’s education as a dental hygienist.

The resident of Emeryville, California, Nima, was described as warm and welcoming by some of his acquaintances, while others also claimed that he was fascinated with weapons and owned several guns and knives. His first recorded run-in with the law came in 2011 when he was charged with allegedly driving with a suspended license and selling a switchblade. While the former charge remained, the latter was dismissed. As per his mother, the IT professional was generous, especially towards his family. For instance, he allowed his sister to move in with him after her relationship ended badly in her 20s. He also reportedly recently gave his mother a brand-new BMW.

Nima Momeni’s DNA Connected Him to Bob Lee’s Killing

Nima’s life took a turn for the worse when he found himself in the middle of the investigation related to the murder of a tech mogul named Bob Lee, who was found severely stabbed in the chest near the Bay Bridge in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023. The 43-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Upon conducting an autopsy, the investigators learned that he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and ketamine at the time of his death.

However, when the police found DNA evidence that connected Nima to the crime, they arrested the 40-year-old man nine days after Bob’s death. Charged with first-degree murder, he reportedly knew the victim, who was friends with his sister, Khazar. According to the police reports, just hours before the murder, Nima and Bob had been driving through San Francisco together before the former allegedly stabbed him with a 4-inch kitchen knife in the heart.

Nima Momeni is Awaiting Sentencing For The Murder of Bob Lee

Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty and decided to take his chances in court, claiming that he acted in self-defense only after Bob Lee tried to attack him with a knife. About one and a half years later, the accused’s trial commenced on October 14, 2024. During the trial, the prosecution raised several strong arguments against the defendant, alleging that Nima was mad at Bob for introducing his sister, Khazar, to a man who gave her drugs before allegedly sexually assaulting her. He then planned to drive him to an isolated area near the Bay Bridge and, in a fit of rage, pierced his heart with a kitchen knife, according to the prosecutors. They also highlighted the fact that his DNA was found on the murder weapon recovered from the scene of the crime.

Countering the prosecution’s allegations, Nima took the stand and claimed that the victim attacked him with a knife after he made a gnarly comment about his family. As per his claims, a struggle ensued over the knife, and a while later, Bob walked away from the fight. Nima also claimed that he had no idea that the victim was stabbed or injured. The defense also argued that due to the drugs in his system on the fateful night, he was more aggressive than usual toward the defendant. In response, the prosecution also questioned why he did not dial 911 and report the incident after being allegedly attacked by the tech mogul. Although the prosecution and defense had many arguments, they both agreed that Bob was partying with Nima and Khazar on the night of the murder.

After deliberating for about a week or so, on December 17, 2024, the jury found Nima not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree murder. After the conviction, the victim’s family was content with the verdict. Bob’s brother, Oliver Lee, stated, “We’re happy that Nima Momeni won’t be on the streets, no longer has the opportunity to harm anyone else in this world.” Meanwhile, the killer’s mother, Mahnaz Tayarani, expressed her frustration and said that it was far from a fair trial. Currently held up at San Francisco County Jail #2, he is awaiting his sentence hearing as he faces a sentence of approximately 15 years to life in prison for his crime.

