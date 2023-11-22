Kien Vuu or Dr. V: Where is the Squid Game Contestant Now?

When you are a part of a competition like Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ you have to strike the perfect balance between gaining recognition and not becoming too popular. After all, few can handle the sort of target that gets painted on one’s back if everyone else knows exactly who you are. In a game where a team win is an impossibility, trying to be a leader may not be the best strategy, as season 1’s Kien Vuu, AKA Dr. V, can likely tell you very easily.

Having been a part of the reality show (based on ‘Squid Game‘) as Player 330, Kien made use of his medical knowledge to build connections and help others relax, given the obviously stressful environment that contestants were in. However, one simply cannot forget that just because you are in the dormitory means that the games are not on. During the preparation time for the very first dormitory elimination vote, Kien tried to encourage everyone to work together.

However, Kien’s attempts at leadership were not received well by everyone. In fact, his actions actually made him a prominent name in the minds of many at the time when everyone was scrambling to think who they wanted to vote for. In the end, it was Kien who ended up getting evicted, though viewers did find his on-screen journey quite intriguing. Now, the world is eager to know what he has been up to these days.

Kien Vuu is Now a Keynote Speaker

As it turns out, Kien Vuu is a well-respected medical professional who has worked hard for several years to raise as much medical awareness as possible. He joined the University of California San Diego in 1996 and graduated in 200 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. Following this, Kien enrolled at the University of California San Diego’s School of Medicine in 2001 and earned his Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in 2006. From July 2003 to June 2004, he also served as a Research Scholar for Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Kien interned for the University of Hawaii at Manoa from July 2006 to June 2007 as an Internal Medicine Intern. This was followed by him becoming a part of the University of California Los Angeles Health Department. He initially started at the position of Diagnostic Radiology Resident in July 2007, and his job title was changed to Interventional Radiology Fellow in June 2012. He then left the institute in June 2012 and became a part of Kaiser Permanente as an Interventional Radiologist and Assistant Clinical Professor the next month.

In January 2016, Kien also started to work for Providence Health & Services as an Interventional Radiology/Interventional Oncology but left the organization in July 2017. About a year later in July 2018, he also bid adieu to Kaiser Permanente. As of writing, the reality TV star is a part of several organizations and oversees many ventures. Since August 2017, he has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles Health Department.

Additionally, Kien established his own website in January 2018. He also founded VuuMD Performance and Longevity in January 2020, which is still going strong. Since January 2019, Kien has served as a freelance Television and Media Expert related to health and wellness topics in partnership with networks like HBO, Netflix, ABC, CBS, NBC, and many more. Recently, he has also taken up the role of serving as a Keynote Speaker under Thrive State.

On April 6, 2021, Kien became a published author with the release of his book ‘Thrive State: Your Blueprint for Optimal Health, Longevity, and Peak Performance.’ With a specialization in longevity, the medical expert has worked alongside many athletes, conducted various workshops, and even spoken at TEDx. He also has triple board certification, including recognition from the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

As it turns out, Kien also has his own podcast called Thrive State, which features experts from various fields. Moreover, his YouTube channel, “Doctor V MD,” has over 8K subscribers. As for his personal life, Kien is happily married to Tiffany Lee, a beauty influencer with over 11K Instagram followers. Together, the couple are proud parents to two daughters, Kira and Kaia. Through his own social media, Kien likes to share medical advice and has gained much respect from the people of the internet.

