Ana Fabo Tribute on Kill Jackie: How Did She Die?

Created by Tom Butterworth, Conor Keane, Peter Lawson, and Damon Thomas, AMC+’s ‘Kill Jackie’ digs into the secret past that legendary art dealer has tried to keep buried for decades. Before she dealt in high art, Jackie was a notorious drug dealer and had to claw her way out, while leaving many a precious thing behind. Now, with an assassin clan named the Seven Demons targeting her one after another, Jackie has no choice but to draw from the very life she left behind. In the process of reuniting with some old, unusual friends, she also gets introduced to the mysterious woman known only as the Pharmacist.

With an ambulance full of supplies, the Pharmacist provides any and all with whatever medical drugs, venoms, and equipment they wish, no matter how rare or sophisticated. Jackie seeks her help in dispatching many of the assassins sent after her, and over time, they develop a quiet but funny dynamic of their own. Where the Pharmacist arbitrarily draws the line, however, is in buying and selling drugs, which just goes to show how no one can tell what she has in mind. ‘Kill Jackie’ honors actress Ana Fabo, who plays the role, with a tribute at the end of episode 4, which has left fans with many questions about what happened to her.

Ana Fabo Was a Talented Actor Known For Both Screen and Stage Performances

Ana Fabo was a Spanish actor who appears in the role of Pharmacist in ‘Kill Jackie,’ making for some of the best comedic moments in the show. Beyond that, she has had a career spanning stage production alongside film and TV, with several major titles under her belt. While little is publicly known about Ana’s childhood, following her birth in 1967, we know that she eventually fell in love with the world of acting and never looked back after that. She first became an internationally recognized face with her work in the HBO show ‘Patria,’ Clienta Carnicería 1. Fabo also plays the dual roles of Iratxe and Vexina in the short film ‘Las Guardianas.’

In the short film ‘O.P.N.I,’ Fabo essays the role of Ciudadana 2, and the actor can also be seen in ‘She Walks in Darkness,’ where she plays the role of Profesora. Apart from these screen credits, however, Fabo also has an established career in theatre, being particularly renowned for her role in the Basque theatre community. Specializing in comedy and the art of clowning, she is famous for her work in productions like ‘And the Winner Is,’ ‘La Carta,’ and ‘Klowns al Volante: Otro Mundo por Delante.’ Her comedic genius is also clearly visible in ‘Kill Jackie,’ where she plays a woman of few words. Instead, it’s her physical humor and overall timing that make the role so memorable.

Ana Fabo Passed Away Peacefully at the age of 58

Ana Fabo died on December 16, 2025, at the age of 58. The Spanish Union of Actors and Actresses announced her death the same day, noting that she passed away peacefully in San Sebastián, Spain. As of writing, no further details regarding an illness or exact medical circumstances have been made public, likely in accordance with the family’s wish to maintain privacy. Fabo’s talent agency, Mayte Ortega Agency, also mourned her passing, with fans, colleagues, and many who knew her pouring in their heartfelt tributes and expressions of condolence.

Fabo’s wake was held at the Tanatorio Zorroaga, located at Alto de Zorroaga Bidea, in San Sebastián, with the viewing scheduled to continue until 8 pm on December 18, 2025. Her funeral ceremony began at the same time, with her loved ones coming together to bid farewell. Despite her brief appearance in ‘Kill Jackie,’ it is apparent that she left a lasting impact on the cast and crew. In the tribute, Fabo is named as a dear friend of the team, which truly reflects her ability to pour life into every project she was involved with and every friendship she made along the way.

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