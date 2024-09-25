Killer Heat: Where Was the Amazon Prime Movie Filmed?

‘Killer Heat’ follows private investigator Nick Bali as he is hired for a case on an isolated Greek island. Elias Vardakis and his family control the island, and when his twin brother seemingly dies in a rock climbing accident, the case is quickly closed by the police. Penelope Vardakis, Elias’ wife, hires Nick to investigate whether foul play was involved. The search leads him down a dangerous path on the island, with all the players seemingly having something to hide. Directed by Philippe Lacôte, the film is based on the short story, ‘The Jealousy Man,’ by Jo Nesbø. The Prime Video murder mystery weaves its tale of jealousy around a picturesque Greek isle, home to the luxurious abode of the Vardakis and dark dealings in hidden alleyways.

Where Was Killer Heat Filmed?

Filming for the island location seen in ‘Killer Heat’ was carried out in Crete, Greece. The production team also shot on the Greek mainland, capturing backdrops of Athens and Sounion. Principal photography began in April 2023 and was wrapped in about three months on July 13, just one day before the start of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Actress Shailene Woodley enjoyed the exotic shooting locations and could not believe their luck at having completed filming in the nick of time.

“We were there for three months, we were there for a while, and it was so special,” revealed actress Shailene Woodley in an interview. “I’ve never been to Greece before, and we stayed on Crete for the first couple of months. We were living in this small village, and when we first got there, it wasn’t tourist season. It was so wonderful to get to know the locals and just be immersed in real Greek culture and Greek life before the height of summer hit. That was one of my favorite memories.”

Crete, Greece

The small village Woodley referred to is likely the small town of Elounda on Crete’s northern eastern coast, where the film crew captured most of the island backdrops seen in ‘Killer Heat.’ Elounda, or Schisma Eloundas, provides the perfect feeling of isolation, which contrasts most of Crete’s tourist centers, especially since the team filmed before the tourist season. The area in and around Elounda features tranquil fishing villages, shimmering bays, and arid hilly terrain.

The mansion of the Vardakis family with the swimming pool seen in the movie is actually the Villa Ollie or Villa Clementine, located at Agios Nikolaos 720, 53, just south of Elounda. The majestic villa is the epitome of luxury in Crete, with its infinity pool overlooking the ocean and ornate decor furnishing the interiors. Featuring a library, six bedrooms, a games room, and multiple sea view balconies, the property is available for the public to book for a stay.

Lead actor Gordon-Levitt was awestruck by the locations the team visited for filming, especially those in Crete. “I’ve gotten to go to lots of different places and there are very, very few places I’ve been that were more beautiful than the island of Crete,” he proclaimed in an interview. “I’ve never been to Greece before getting to do this movie, and it’s a cliché — the beauty of Greece — but it’s a cliché for a reason. It’s flipping beautiful!”

Athens, Greece

Athens, the historical capital city of Greece, also became a filming location for ‘Killer Heat.’ The film crew shot in its coastal locales as well as in the urban core of the city. Kotzia Square, located at the heart of Athens, is a recognisable backdrop in the film. The ancient Agora of Athens, a 6th century BC structure which was once a hub of commerce, is also featured in the movie’s background.

Sounion, Greece

Located on the southern tip of the Greek mainland, Cape Sounion is known for the Temple of Poseidon, perched atop it like a lighthouse. The ancient monument from the Golden Age of Athens can be seen in an establishing landscape shot of ‘Killer Heat.’ With multiple series of Doric-style columns still standing tall, the temple dedicated to the god of the sea is estimated to have been constructed in the 5th century BC.

