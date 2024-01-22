Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu: Is the Change Days Couple Still Together?

The second season of the Korean reality TV series ‘Change Days’ focused on four couples navigating various challenges within their relationships. Coming together on the show, they explored alternative methods to address their issues. Participants had the opportunity to go on dates with both other contestants and their current partners, allowing them to gain insight into their desires. Additionally, the season provided the option to choose a single status if they decided not to pursue a relationship. What set this series apart was its reliance on internal dynamics, eschewing external influences. Couples like Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu stood out by making decisions solely based on their emotions and feelings.

Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu Were Dating for a Second Time

Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu found themselves at a fascinating juncture in their relationship. Kim Do-hyeong introduced himself as a mathematics teacher and Kim Ji-yu told her fellow contestants that she was a beauty guru. They shared that after dating for approximately 9 months, they had three years of no contact before reconnecting and rekindling their romance. By the time they appeared on the season, they had been together for 6 months. One significant challenge they faced was the unresolved issues from their previous stint as a couple. Kim Ji-yu had abruptly ceased communication with Do-hyeong, going completely off the grid. Not only did she stop responding to his messages, but he also discovered from friends that she had relocated to a different city without any explanation.

Kim Ji-yu opened up about her past actions, acknowledging that she was young, in her early 20s, and uncertain about her desires at the time. She candidly admitted that she did not handle the situation well. When Do-hyeong reached out to her through a mutual friend, obtaining her number, she felt immense joy and fulfillment. However, she revealed that she struggled to express herself freely due to the fear that the relationship might unravel. The lack of open communication between them led to a multitude of undisclosed feelings and thoughts, fostering an environment of miscommunication between Kim Ji-yu and Do-hyeong.

Kim Ji-yu bravely confessed to her partner that she hadn’t been happy in their past relationship. As they delved into conversations about their shared history, they realized that their recollections of happy moments were markedly different, suggesting potential incompatibility. Despite this realization, the couple made a conscious decision to invest time in addressing each other’s vulnerabilities and fears. Through heartfelt and challenging conversations, they both made significant progress. When the pivotal moment to choose a partner arrived, both Kim Ji-yu and her partner decided to continue their journey together, demonstrating a shared commitment to overcoming obstacles and building a stronger connection.

Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu are Still a Couple

Despite the perceived volatility in the personalities of both Kim Do-hyeong and Kim Ji-yu, fans didn’t anticipate a long-lasting relationship for the couple. Surprisingly, the duo not only remains together but has also built an enduring, affectionate life around each other. In 2023, the couple revisited Jeju Island, the location where the series was shot, and reminisced about their previous visit. Adding to their shared life, they are now parents to a delightful and adorable poodle named Meon Ji, forming a charming family unit. Their journey together has defied expectations, evolving into a heartwarming and lasting connection that fans find both surprising and delightful.

Kim Do-hyeong has established himself as a mathematics teacher at Hanyang University (HYU) and is also accomplished in the field of industrial engineering. In addition to his academic pursuits, he manages his social media page where he guides students on study scheduling and management, offering insights into effective studying along with tips and tricks.

Kim Ji-yu has found success in her own right, flourishing as a video creator with a substantial following. With over 114k followers on Instagram and 131k followers on YouTube, she has become a prominent influencer. In a 2023 Q&A session, when asked about her boyfriend, she expressed happiness at the love and support their relationship received. Kim Ji-yu continues to create vlogs, reaction videos, and makeup tutorials, and collaborates with various brands, showcasing her versatility and influence in the digital space.

Read More: Are Kerry and Johnny From MAFS Australia Pair Still Together?