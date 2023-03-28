Kim, Dustin and Vinson From Seeking Brother Husband: Everything We Know

After the huge success of ‘Seeking Sister Wife,’ TLC launched the spinoff show, ‘Seeking Brother Husband,’ which makes a subtle switch from polygamy to polyandry. On the show, viewers experience the exact opposite aspect of poly partnerships from what we see ‘Seeking Sister Wife.’ Here, beautiful, committed women engage in open relationships to redefine the concept of love.

Four polyandrous couples and trios are introduced in ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ as they experience the highs and lows of getting more husbands. Among them are Kim Brewer Allen, Dustin, and Vinson Cornett, who struggle with navigating boundaries and major life decisions related to their polyamorous lifestyle. Let’s explore their journey as a poly couple and find out everything we know about them.

Kim, Dustin and Vinson: How Did They Meet?

Prior to finding each other, Kim and Dustin were married and had experienced the struggles of a failed marriage. Growing up in a Christian household, it became difficult for Kim to uphold the rules and regulations set by a conservative Christian family. Finally, Kim chose to forsake her religious notions and move away from the conventions of society and religion. Dustin and Kim have been married for over 13 years. The pair met when massage therapist Dustin went back to college to complete his education right after his divorce, and Kim was a teacher in one of his classes.

The moment they laid eyes on each other, cupid’s arrow hit straight to their hearts, and it was indeed love at first sight. As unconventional as it sounds, the phenomenon of falling in love with your teacher is not an uncommon one. Though initially, Kim turned down Dustin’s offer, he was persistent, and finally, she got the green light from her supervisor and the two began their dating life. She described her relationship on the show as “intense and powerful” and added how within weeks of dating, the two knew that they would spend “the rest of their lives together.”

Vinson was the first man Kim met when her husband and she decided to open up their relationship after years of talking about it. She met Vinson in 2022 through mutual friends and later started communicating through social media. They felt an amazing connection and Kim soon knew that she was also in love with Vinson. His physical and intellectual appeal truly drew Kim like a moth, and they decided to live in together with Dustin.

Kim, Dustin and Vinson’s Journey Together

Initially, Dustin had doubts about whether Kim and Vinson would be having their own different private thing and where he fits into the equation. With time all his doubts were resolved, and he realized he and Vinson could be friends and have their own fun in their own time. On the show, Dustin revealed in a confessional, “I was watching my partner fall for another man right before my eyes.” Meanwhile, when he was asked, “Are you OK with her sleeping with other men?” Dustin replied, “Most of the time.”

Kim tried hard to work things out with her partner Vinson. At one moment, Kim broke down into tears and told Vinson, “I wish I could be everything that you need. But I can’t.” However, despite initial doubts, the throuple figured things out and began to support each other. While Kim found two partners, Dustin and Vinson found a friend in each other. In a recent interview with Insider, Kim and Dustin got candid about the ups and downs of being in an open marriage. Kim admitted, “If you would’ve told me early on in our relationship that we would be here, I would have a hard time believing it.”

After being with each other for over a decade, Kim realized she needs to explore other aspects of herself and her heart. She added how she feels her already-great sex life was heightened after engaging herself in such situations. Currently, the three are sharing a home and a life where all the kids, including kids from previous marriages, have fun together. The whole situation is usually looked down upon; however, Kim, Dustin, and Vinson proved to the world how beautiful poly life is. We hope this couple doesn’t break up, as they are one of the cutest couples out there.

