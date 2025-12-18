Kim Lark: Where is Jon Green AKA Ted Maher’s Wife Now?

It was in December 1999 when Ted Maher first garnered international infamy in connection with the deaths of billionaire banker Edmond Safra and his nurse Vivian Torrente in Monte Carlo. He eventually served a sentence of eight years in prison for this while maintaining his innocence, following which he returned to the US and officially changed his name to Jon Green to start afresh. However, as chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Murder in Monaco,’ he started making headlines again in 2022 for offenses against his wife, Kim Lark, before unsuccessfully conspiring to have her killed too.

Kim Lark’s Marriage Crumbled Apart Within Two Years

Kim Lark was proudly serving as a family practice physician in Carlsbad, New Mexico, when she first came across Jon Green (or convicted felon Ted Maher) as a long-haul truck driver in 2017. According to records, their chance encounter soon became much more as one conversation led to another, resulting in them falling head over heels in love. While dating, they grew closer and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day three years later, on February 14, 2020.

Kim thus became Jon/Ted’s fourth wife — his third wife was Heidi Wustrau Maher, who filed for divorce while he was serving his sentence in a Monte Carlo prison in the early 2000s. As per reports, everything appeared idyllic for the newlywed couple in the first year or so, but then the physician allegedly grew concerned about her husband’s increasingly erratic behavior. However, she never imagined she would have to call the police on him in April 2022 because he reportedly broke into her office to steal her checkbook, $600 in cash, as well as her handgun.

According to police records, Ted subsequently allegedly attempted to withdraw over $50,000 from Kim’s bank account before fleeing when confronted and tasered by the local police. On top of that, the fugitive reportedly returned two weeks later to the place where he knew his estranged wife would be to steal her car and her three beloved certified rescue dogs. He allegedly took the car from outside the hospice she had visited every Thursday morning for a decade, along with 8-year-old Felony, 7-year-old Storm, and heavily pregnant 4-year-old Zero.

Kim Lark Was Left Deeply Disturbed By the Actions of Her Estranged Husband

Since Kim was right inside the hospice facility, she ran to her dogs the moment she heard them barking and claimed she saw Jon/Ted speeding away in her vehicle while they were inside. “It’s really disturbing,” she later told ABC27. “And when he broke in and took my car keys, he also took my mom and dad’s checkbook. So he’s been forging checks all over the –I don’t even know where– the United States.” Nevertheless, she was more concerned about her dogs because while Felony was trained to find people who may be alive after an incident, Storm and Zero were reportedly the only trained cadaver dogs in the area. There was thus a $50,000 reward for information leading to them.

It was on June 13, 2022, that Ted was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, in the company of all three dogs as well as eight puppies, following which he was charged with burglary, forgery, fraud, and larceny. According to records, he eventually pleaded no contest to two counts of forgery, one count of larceny, and one count of attempt to commit forgery in a separate case on September 8 of the same year. As a result, he was incarcerated at the Eddy County Detention Center, where he went on to conspire and pay a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife, Kim, who had filed for divorce on April 25, 2022.

As per reports, Ted agreed to pay the $2,500 bond of an inmate named Greg Markham in exchange for murdering Kim, but another inmate heard and relayed the information to her. The plan was for Greg to use fentanyl on her and make it look like an overdose before stealing money from her home, burying her in Mexico, and then contacting him with a code to say the job was done. When investigators looked into this matter, they found it to be true and charged Ted with solicitation to commit murder — he was convicted of the same in 2025 and sentenced to another nine years in prison.



After Years of Service, Kim Lark Retired in November 2025

Although not many details regarding Kim’s early years are known, as of writing, it is known that she graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. She then went on to establish herself as a Family Practice Physician before also specializing in Adolescent Care through Geriatrics and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy. She has also always had an interest in dermatology, but the Carlsbad, New Mexico, resident runs her private practice primarily just in the realm of family/general medicine. Furthermore, she is a Canine Search Specialist too.

Dr. Kim is proud of her career, but after 14 years as a Medical Director at Lakeview Hospice and years of serving at CARC Nursing Home, she decided to hang up her stethoscope in November 2025. From what we can tell, her private practice is still operational, but she herself is no longer actively seeing patients in any capacity and is enjoying retirement to the best of her abilities. However, it does seem like she is still focusing on her passion as a Canine Search Specialist by being associated with both FEMA/Department of Homeland Security and Urban Search & Rescue. We should mention she sadly lost her mother in February 2023, but has since been keeping her legacy as well as her spirit alive in her heart by embracing every positive experience she can. In other words, it’s evident she has made the conscious decision to leave the pain and trauma of her past behind by focusing on what’s ahead.