Kim Mager: Where is the Detective Now?

In ABC’s ’20/20: Meet the Other Me,’ the focus is on the multiple brutal crimes of a serial killer named Shawn Grate. Not only did the law enforcement manage to save one of his potential victims in Ashland, Ohio, in 2016, but they also captured him. At the time, the skilled sex crimes investigator Kim Mager interrogated the then-suspect for several hours, resulting in some sinister revelations. The episode also features insightful interviews with the victim’s loved ones as well as Kim herself, allowing the viewers to get a detailed account of the crimes of Shawn Grate.

Kim Mager Spent Several Hours to Get Shawn Grate to Confess His Crimes

In 2016, when the authorities received a desperate call for help from a survivor, they rushed to an abandoned house in Ashland, Ohio, where they took Shawn Grate into custody for the kidnapping and rape of the woman. In the next couple of years, the lead detective, Kim Mager, held eight one-on-one interviews with the killer and spent more than 33 hours interrogating him about his crimes. Given her experience in the field, she first thought that he was just another sex offender.

However, things turned darker when Shawn began talking about “a hunger to kill.” Soon enough, in 2018, she managed to get a confession out of him, not only for the kidnapping and rape of the woman he was arrested for but for murdering, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting five different women across the state of Ohio. Thanks to Kim’s efforts, the serial killer was convicted and sentenced to death, which is scheduled for 2025. Currently, he stays on death row at one of the prison facilities in Ohio.

Retired Detective Kim Mager is Now a Published Author

Aspiring to become a part of the justice system from her early days, Kim Mager, after graduating from high school, attended Ashland University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 1991. She continued pursuing her dreams and graduated from her Police Academy as a Top Gun. Before becoming an integral part of the Ashland Police Division in September 1997, she worked three years at the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and another three years in child protection services. Over the course of her 30-year law enforcement career, Kim served different roles, including as a crisis negotiator and forensic interviewer. She also specialized in dealing with cases related to violent crime, child abuse, and sexual offenses, having investigated more than 2,000 cases in total.

In 2022, the detectives retired from the Ashland City Police Department. On May 31, 2022, her retirement party was held at Foundation Plaza in downtown Ashland and was attended by several guests and colleagues. During the event, she was also awarded a retirement badge encased in a light blue Lucite block. However, her retired life lasted only for a while as she started her new job as an investigator at the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office on June 1, 2022. Her new responsibilities involved working on cases with law enforcement. In the next couple of years, she worked on a book with Lisa Pulitzer and published ‘A Hunger to Kill: A Serial Killer, a Determined Detective, and the Quest for a Confession That Changed a Small Town Forever’ in July 2024.

Gaining prominence for her book and recognition for her efforts in making the serial killer confess his crimes, she made several appearances on different podcasts and media outlets, such as Fox News. Around October 2024, she also became Ashland University’s new director of Safety Services. Despite being a 1991 graduate of the college, Kim had to familiarize herself with the redesigned campus. She opened up about her plans for her new role and told Ashland University during a conversation, “I’m trying to balance what I have to do in the office with what I have to learn about campus. I want the officers to be visible and approachable. I don’t want people’s first meeting with an officer to be because something happened. I want us to build relationships with students and staff, so they will be comfortable with us. That’s super important to me.”

Moreover, Kim has established the Mager Impact Fund at the Ashland County Community Foundation in order to help victims deal with different kinds of mental health issues. On November 2, 2024, she promoted her book at the Buckeye Book Fair, where she also gave her followers and fans an opportunity to meet with her personally. A couple of weeks later, she also spoke to MyTrack® Law students at the Padua Franciscan High School, talking about her book and her professional experience. Currently, she reportedly is working on her next writing project.

Kim Mager is a Dedicated Wife and Doting Mother of Three

Kim Mager is also lucky and successful when it comes to matters of the heart. Married to her longtime soulmate, Dan Mager, the couple have brought three wonderful children to life — Corbin, Macy, and Reed. Also an Ashland University graduate, Dan is a retired Deputy Chief of Parks and Park Ranger at Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Kim claims that Dan is a doting father who has been helpful and supportive of her throughout her ventures. All three of their children are active in sports and outdoor activities and have been doing quite well.

When asked by Lisa Pulitzer about the ways in which Kim balances her work life with her home life, she told her, “…Being their mother is a priority for me. Over time, I learned to be flexible. I cook meals ahead of time just in case I don’t make it home. If I work late, my kids stay up late, even on school nights. I’ve worked with amazing officers who have always been willing to trade schedules when I’ve had functions to attend.” When she is not busy with her professional life, she ensures that she spends an enjoyable time with her family.

