Is Kim Verdi Based on Benita Alexander’s Real Friend? Where is She Now?

When NBC News producer Benita Alexander fell head over heels for then-renowned surgeon Paolo Macchiarini while filming a documentary about him in 2013, she believed she’d found her forever. In fact, as per Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ season 2, she even introduced him to her daughter and got engaged, with her only worry being the hit her reputation would take for crossing professional lines once they went public. Though little did she know this would soon be the least of her worries as it’d come to light that her fiancé was a con man through and through — something her best friend kind of already suspected.

Kim Verdi is Nancy Cumba-Johnson

Although the role of Benita’s best friend is fulfilled by Judy Reyes in the form of Kim Verdi in the aforementioned true crime anthology series, this position goes to Nancy Cumba-Johnson in real life.