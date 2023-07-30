Kimberly Cates Murder: Where Are Steven Spader and Christopher Gribble Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Signs Of A Psychopath: An Excuse to Kill Somebody’ chronicles how 42-year-old nurse, Kimberly Cates, was murdered inside her New Hampshire house in October 2009. Her then 11-year-old daughter Jaimie was maimed during the home invasion in Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The murder was a case of thrill killing that attracted national attention due to the brutality of the killers’ crimes. If you’re interested in discovering more about the case, here’s what we know.

How Did Kimberly Cates Die?

A little more than 2,000 people called the sleepy suburban community of Mont Vernon home. The town, nestled in the south-central part of the state, was an archetypal trusting American community; many people had known each other, and even strangers were united by a mellow trust. Doors were rarely locked, and for years crime only appeared on the evening news, reported from the larger towns of New England. Kimberly Cates was a well-loved 42-year-old nurse employed by several New England hospitals.

A native of Ohio, she and her family had moved to Mont Vernon in 2004 in part because of the safety and community the area offered. Her daughter, Jaimie Cates was a bright, curious sixth grader at Mont Vernon Village School. Jaimie holds a black belt in karate. Friends and family say that mother and daughter were extremely close — they spent a large part of their free time together and attended many of the same classes as a mother-daughter team. David Cates, by all reports a devoted husband and loving father, was away on business.

The Cates lived on Trow Road, a dirt road that runs through a wooded, isolated section of Hillsborough County. Trow Road’s isolation proved alluring to the home intruders. In the weeks before they assaulted Kim and Jaimie Cates, the assailants had selected Trow Road as the site of their home invasion. It started with a sound in the early morning hours of October 4, 2009. The mother detected a presence in the bedroom where she and her 11-year-old daughter, Jaimie, lay sleeping.

Two men, one on either side of the bed unleashed a storm of blows from a knife and a machete onto the still half-asleep pair. On the mother’s side, an adrenaline-fueled intruder hacked away, swinging his machete like a baseball bat. The first assailant’s partner stabbed the young girl. According to the medical examiner, Kimberly sustained at least 32 injuries. Her skull was split open, her left eye socket destroyed, several organs were pierced, and her some of her bones hacked into pieces. She lived through them all, finally dying from massive blood loss.

Who Killed Kimberly Cates?

Jaimie, Kimberly’s 11-year-old daughter, sustained massive injuries as well; she was struck at least 18 times, leaving no part of her body untouched. The blows severed part of her left foot. Her skull was split open, and the force of one of the blows shattered her jaw. But by playing dead she survived. After her assailants left the house, she struggled to the kitchen, blood-soaked and terrified, and managed to summon the police. David Cates was away on business, leaving the two women home alone at the end of dark Trow Road.

The house’s power lines were cut in preparation for the slaughter. According to testimony, Steven Spader and Christopher Gribble intended to make chloroform in order to render their victims unconscious. What their actions would’ve been if they’d succeeded is unknown, but given the callous disregard for life, it seems safe to assume that they would’ve sunk to even more depravity. According to authorities, by 5:30 a.m. Gribble and Spader had rendezvoused with their friend and accomplice Autumn Savoy.

Spader’s failed attempts to recruit Savoy for the actual murders did not keep the youth from assisting with the murder’s cover-up. Gribble, Spader, and Savoy allegedly dumped bloody clothes, shoes, as well as some of the stolen belongings into the Nashua River. After their beauty rest, Gribble and Spader met at a mutual friend’s house, Kyle Fenton, around 5:30 p.m. to discuss the murder, a mistake that helped bring the group to justice. According to a police timeline, on the morning of October 5, Fenton’s mother visited the Amherst, N.H., police.

The woman had overheard her son’s conversation with Spader and Gribble and she began to fear that her son was somehow implicated in the vicious killings that were being discussed in the news. This bragging — not 24 hours after the last machete blow — was a hallmark of the killers’ impulsive, immature personalities. Over the next year, residents would learn that this impulsive braggadocio lay at the root of the savagely violent attack on the Cates family, terrorized for no other reason than that four teenagers thought they could get away with it.

Where Are Steven Spader and Christopher Gribble Now?

During Spader’s trial, defense attorney Jonathan Cohen did all that he could to fabricate reasonable doubt. Spader’s defense ultimately relied on a kind of “liar, liar” argument. Spader, according to Cohen, wrote those letters and bragged about the crime because he wanted the attention, not because he did the crimes. In October 2010, a little more than a year after his crime and on his 19th birthday, Steven was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to burglary, and witness tampering.

He was sentenced to life without parole and an additional 76 years for the attempted murder of Jaimie. Although Gribble’s trial was not scheduled to begin until February 2011, in early December 2010 Gribble surprised the court by pleading not guilty by reason of insanity but admitting to the crimes. Gribble was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Two accomplices who accompanied them, William Marks and Quinn Glover, were sentenced to 30-60 years and 20-40 years respectively.

