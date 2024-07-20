Kirk Zimmerman: Where is Pam Zimmerman’s Ex-Husband Now?

In ‘Dateline: Before Midnight,’ the viewers get a chance to delve deep into the mysterious murder case of Pamela “Pam” Zimmerman in December 2014. When the authorities found her body in her Bloomington office, they suspected the three men in her life, which included her ex-husband, Kirk Zimmerman. The family got divided when he was charged with her murder, their children on his side and the victim’s siblings on the other. The episode also features exclusive interviews with the loved ones of the victim, showcasing both sides of the coin.

Kirk Zimmerman Was Accused of Killing Pam Zimmerman

Pamela “Pam” Zimmerman, an accountant and financial advisor, was married to Kirk Zimmerman for years before getting divorced amicably around 2012. During their marriage, they welcomed a son named David and twin daughters named Heidi and Rachel. Even after the separation, Kirk used to stay in contact with her and his children. However, things turned upside down for the Zimmerman family when Pam was found shot to death on the floor of her office in Bloomington, Illinois, on December 4, 2014. The authorities reported that a 9-millimeter handgun was the murder weapon, and she had been shot four times — twice in her chest, once in her back, and once in her temple.

Upon interviewing Pam’s family and friends, the detectives learned that there was some tension between her and her ex-husband, Kirk. A few of her loved ones claimed that she was afraid of him. One of her cousins stated, “She would always say if anything ever happened to her, he should be the person we should look at.” Moreover, a few days before her demise, she had sent him a letter demanding around $4,000 for their children’s medical and school expenses. She also reportedly threatened to take him to court if he failed to come through within the following five days.

The victim’s brother, Larry Alexander, stated that Kirk had a dream of retiring at the age of 55, so the constant payout to his ex-wife might be one of the motives for him. These statements made the police suspect Kirk Zimmerman. On the other hand, his children stood up for him and defended him, claiming that the divorce had been free of any complications. However, when the police found evidence of gunshot residue on the gear stick in Kirk’s car, they arrested him for the murder of his ex-wife in July 2015. Moreover, in surveillance footage, a car similar to his was spotted in and around Pam’s office on the night of the murder.

The Jury Found Kirk Zimmerman Not Guilty of Killing His Ex-Wife

As for his alibi, Kirk told the detectives that he was asleep on his couch on that night. His alibi was called into question when his then-girlfriend, Kate, claimed that she had visited his home around 6:30 pm that evening, but he did not answer the door. After spending four months behind bars, he bonded out and spent the following three and a half years under house arrest, awaiting trial. On April 8, 2019, his trial commenced, and the prosecutors claimed that greed and hate for Pam were the main motives for him. On the other hand, the defense told the court that there was no bad blood between the ex-couple and that the defendant had no financial stress.

Next, the prosecutors brought an eyewitness to the stand who claimed that she saw Kirk exiting the office building the day Pam was killed. When they stated that his car data also showed that he had been around her office area, the defense argued that his phone data proved that he was at home. In the episode, the defense attorney stated, “Kirk had a full pension, guaranteed for life, which he could have taken at any point and time. He was making $95,000 working for State Farm. He had in excess of $240,000 in his 401k.” The defense also contested that the murder weapon was not found, and the prosecution could not prove that Kirk ever bought one. In the end, the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict, and the defendant was acquitted of his first-degree murder charge on May 6, 2019.

Kirk Zimmerman is a Free Man Residing in Ridgway Today

Following the acquittal, his daughter Heidi Zimmerman expressed her relief, “It was just this huge relief just to know that our dad wouldn’t be going away for something he didn’t do.” His children were some of the few people who believed that Kirk was innocent from the beginning. Instead of addressing the media, Kirk released a one-page statement in which he criticized several aspects of the case against him, such as a “lack of real physical evidence” and the inaccurate analysis of his finances.

Formerly an employee of State Farm, the DuBois Business College graduate was a floating clerk before the trial. In February 2020, he donated to his son’s birthday fundraiser for the NSW Wildlife Information and Rescue Service Public Gift Fund. Kirk doesn’t leave out any opportunity to meet with his kids. Apart from being a father, he is also a loving grandfather to Mateo, son of his daughter Rachel Zimmerman. From the looks of it, Kirk and Kate have decided to part ways but seemingly continue to stay on good terms with each other. Currently, he works as an office administrative assistant in Ridgway, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Michael Usry Jr: Where is the Falsely Accused Now?