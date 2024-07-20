Pam Zimmerman’s Kids: Where are David, Rachel, and Heidi Now?

Pam Zimmerman’s three children—her eldest son, David Zimmerman, and her twin daughters, Heidi and Rachel Zimmerman—were extremely worried on the morning of November 4, 2014. Their mother had not returned home since the previous evening, an unusual occurrence that deeply concerned them. They went to school after a family friend assured them she would check on their mother. Later that day, all three were pulled aside and informed that their mother had been murdered. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘Before Midnight,’ they share what the following years were like, especially with their father, Kirk Zimmerman, being investigated for the crime. They also discuss the evidence and their beliefs about whether Kirk committed the murder.

Pam Zimmerman’s Children Were Teenagers When She Was Killed

When the police found Pamela S. Zimmerman shot to death in her office on November 4, 2014, they knew the first people they had to inform were her children. David, Rachel, and Heidi Zimmerman had already been worried since their messages to their mother had gone undelivered since the evening of November 3. When they checked the location of her phone, it was in an unknown and distant place. The children were at their high school in Bloomington, Illinois, and were called in one after the other. The news was first broken to David, followed by Rachel, and then Heidi.

For the children, it felt like their lives had changed overnight. The mother, who was the center of their universe, was no longer with them. On top of the grief, they also had to deal with the fact that she had been shot four times. Soon, their mother’s fiancé, Scott Baldwin, sat them down for dinner and allegedly told them he would not be actively involved in their lives. However, their father, Kirk Zimmerman, lived nearby. Since Kirk and Pam had divorced, he had taken a house near the kids to remain involved in their lives. The children felt Kirk would be the next person they could look up to, but soon, their father became a lead suspect.

They were living with their father when, on July 22, 2015, he was arrested on charges of murder. For the children, it was impossible to believe, as they had never seen a side of their father that would indicate he was capable of such a crime. As their father was taken to prison, they moved in with Pam’s sister. Much of Pam’s family doubted Kirk and speculated that he might have been the killer. Although their father was released, he was placed under house arrest, and meeting with Heidi and Rachel required adult supervision since they were not yet adults. David recalled what a difficult time it was for their family and the sigh of relief they all breathed when their father was found not guilty of the crime in his April 2019 trial.

David Zimmerman Graduated From the University of Missouri

David Zimmerman spoke publicly for the first time in December 2023 through NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode. He stood by his father’s innocence and stated that he and his siblings maintain a good relationship with him. He expressed hope that his mother’s killer would be found someday but firmly believes that Kirk Zimmerman had nothing to do with the crime. David has otherwise preferred to stay away from the limelight. In May 2020, he graduated from the University of Missouri, California, where he studied accounting. Now in his 20s, David is building the foundation of his career. He has remained close to his sisters and wants to build his life away from the public scrutiny his family has been subjected to for years.

Rachel is Setting-up Her Career as a Therapist Today

After her mother passed away, Rachel threw herself into academics and building a career she could be proud of. In January 2018, she had a son, Matteo, and she wanted to do everything she could to give both of them a chance to lead a fulfilling life. In 2020, she joined Kennesaw State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Soon after finishing that in 2022, she started her Master’s at Mercer University and graduated in July 2024. Since August 2023, she has worked as a Cardinal Counseling Group Marriage and Family Therapy Intern.

Settled in Marietta, Georgia, she finds joy in her life with her son. Since 2021, she has also found a man to complement her life. Heidi is essential to her life and often visits her and Matteo. For Rachel’s graduation, both Heidi and David came to see her experience, which was one of the proudest moments of her life. Rachel is incredibly proud of the life she has built for herself, surrounded by her family and close friends of her mother who see a reflection of Pam in her.

Heidi Zimmerman Has Kept Her Mother’s Memories Alive

For Heidi Zimmerman, Phoenix, Arizona, is home, and she has also kept her life shielded from the public eye. She is often featured in Rachel’s posts, joining in the big and small moments that her family gets to celebrate. Heidi has kept her mother’s memories alive and maintained relationships with many of Pam’s old friends and colleagues, such as their family friend in Bloomington, Julie Koh, and Pam’s office manager, Ina Hess. Some reports suggest that Heidi has been in a stable relationship, and a post on Rachel’s profile hints at a marriage in the family in August 2023. However, no official confirmation of Heidi’s marriage or relationship has been made, and it seems like she prefers to keep it that way for herself.

Read More: Where is Kirk Zimmerman Today?