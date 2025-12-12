Knives Out 4: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ takes the audience to a rural setting in New York, where a church becomes the crime scene when a Monsignor is killed. When the cops deem the crime unsolvable, renowned detective Benoit Blanc is brought in to solve the case. Over the course of the investigation, he uncovers long-held secrets that shed new light on the church’s congregation. The ending provides a proper resolution to the story, but it also raises questions about the franchise’s future. So far, the next sequel has not been greenlit by Netflix. However, director Rian Johnson and actor Daniel Craig have expressed a desire to continue making the movies, as they both enjoy the process so much. Considering the three-year gap between the movies so far, the next installment, if confirmed, is expected to be released sometime in late 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Knives Out 4 Will Bring a New Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery

What keeps the ‘Knives Out’ series so fresh and exciting is how it tackles a new case with every iteration. In the three films, Rian Johnson has taken the audience through different worlds, starting from a lavish mansion, to a private island, to an old church. With the fourth movie, a change in setting is expected, although it remains to be seen what Johnson will choose as the next crime scene, since the location plays a crucial role in each storyline. At the same time, the writer-director also makes it a point to put a relevant issue at the film’s core. The first film touched on immigrants, the second film explored the pitfalls of wealth and influence, while the third one delved into the question of faith and how it can be exploited by different people in different ways. Johnson has previously stated that since the movies are set in the present time, he likes to keep the issues relevant so that the story clicks better with the audience.

It remains to be seen what setting he decides for the next chapter of the story. Another interesting aspect to note about the next film is its title. So far, every title has been based on the title of a song by rock bands like Radiohead, The Beatles, and U2. The choice of title also reflects the core message and themes of the movie, which demonstrate the level of consideration that went into it. Regardless of the next film’s direction, it can be confirmed that the mystery will continue to follow the Agatha Christie format that has been present in all three movies so far. The director has credited the Queen of Crime as one of the significant influences on the Knives Out movies. Expecting that this trend continues, we could very well see the modern enactment of one of Christie’s stories.

Knives Out 4 Will be Decked With an Ensemble Cast

Apart from its incredible settings and compelling mysteries, what makes the ‘Knives Out’ movie something to watch out for is its cast. Each film features a talented cast, which not only brings unimaginable talent but also the star power that draws a large audience to the movie. With the fourth film, Johnson is expected to continue this tradition as more people join the frenzy surrounding the next murder investigation. While there will be new victims and suspects, the one constant will be Daniel Craig as the detective. The iconic character with his characteristic accent will return to solve yet another murder case. Apart from Craig, no major actor from any of the three films has appeared properly in the movies. Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Noah Segan have appeared in all three movies, but their roles have either been auditory or too minor to pay attention to.

There is a high chance that the same may happen with the fourth movie as well. Interestingly, the movies have kept Blanc’s personal life a secret so far, with one exception. In ‘Glass Onion,’ we discover that Blanc lives with his partner, Phillip. The character is played by Hugh Grant and appears on screen for only a few minutes in the movie. The fourth film could pave the way for Grant’s return, perhaps with an extended role, giving the audience a deeper insight into who Blanc really is. However, that would entirely depend on the movie’s plot and the direction it takes. In any case, we expect to see some well-known actors taking on rather unexpected roles to become part of the Benoit Blanc universe.

