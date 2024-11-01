Kobee’s Shark Tank Update: All-Natural Eco-Friendly Skin Care

Is it possible to completely eliminate plastic from skincare products yet still create something exceptional? Kobe Harris, the founder of Kobee’s, certainly thinks so, and he has made the perfect product to prove it. Everything from the packaging to the lip balm itself is made from all-natural ingredients, helping keep skin moisturized without disrupting the ecological balance. Appearing on season 16, episode 3 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ Kobe proposed a partnership in his green initiative to the investors as he aimed to expand his sustainable product line.

Kobee’s: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Kobe Harris was studying finance at Loyola University Chicago when he began his journey toward making a lip balm. The initiative started out as a lighthearted suggestion from one of his roommates at the end of his freshmen year. An outdoorsman and nature lover, he was becoming increasingly conscious about the ingredients he used in food and what was in the products he applied to his skin. Thus, when Kobe began making the lip balm, it was a DIY project meant to be used for himself, and he used the highest quality ingredients he could find. Ultimately, the ingredients he arrived at were fairly common, skin-friendly, and environmentally sustainable. They include beeswax, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and mango butter.

When it came to packaging, Kobe’s mantra of completely avoiding plastics prevailed. He noticed that the plastic tubes used in traditional lip balms were thrown into an already overflowing garbage system, and he opted for biodegradable materials for his lip balm packaging. Created in June 2019, Kobee’s began in Kobe’s kitchen, where he mixed the fundamental ingredients together. As he finalized his product, he moved operations to his garage. When his eco-friendly message and marketing resonated, sales maintained an uptrend that saw Kobe expand his operations to a warehouse before setting up a lab. The company’s name is a combination of the founder’s name and “bees,” whose beeswax is a primary ingredient in the lip balm.

Kobee’s had a funding round before appearing on ‘Shark Tank,’ raising 30,000 over one round of seed funding on July 19, 2022, from Path Ahead Ventures. Kobe put the funds to good use, boosting production capacity alongside research and development for new products. In addition to new lip balm flavors, his team introduced a lip scrub and overnight lip mask. The company released a lotion bar made with beeswax, shea butter, avocado oil, and mango butter. It also created a lotion stick using the same ingredients as the lip balm. Kobee’s introduced a non-greasy hand salve infused with botanical oils to moisturize hands. Along a similar line, they also presented Neck Butter for deep moisturizing.

Kobee’s: Where Are They Now?

Based in Chicago, Kobee’s sells products through its e-commerce website and Amazon. The standard lip balm is priced at $5 and comes in flavors including beeswax, mango, watermelon, lime, lemon, strawberry, coconut vanilla, mai tai punch, piña colada, peppermint, and passion fruit. The price is discounted with a subscription or when bulk quantities are ordered. The Jumbo Kobees, a larger version of the lip balm, is available at $20. The assorted flavors of the standard lip balm also come bundled in packages like Fruit Flavour 4 Pack for $20, 10 Buzzin Balms for $50, and Buzzin Best 5 Pack for $25.

Due to popular demand, the team introduced the SPF 15 Lip Balm in Fall 2024 for $9. In addition to moisturizing one’s lips, it also protects them from harmful UV rays. In addition to the extensive line of lip balms, Kobee’s has expanded into a range of products aimed at nourishing the skin with sustainable ingredients, the latest of which is Cuticle Butter for hand care, priced at $18. The Hand Salve is another great choice for hand care at a price of $12. Their Overnight Lip Mask is available for $24, the Lip Scrub for $12, and the Lotion Bar for $10. The Lotion Stick, a larger, easy-to-use alternative, is priced at $26.

For targeted neck hydration, the Neck Butter provides an ultra-nourishing option at $42. The website also sells bundles combining its various products, and one can create their own lip balm bundle to avail themselves of discounted prices. Kobe Harris and his team have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to eco-friendly and all-natural products. They have also developed a keen ear for customer feedback and demands. A part of the company’s sales goes to helping NGOs like One Tree Planted, The Alliance for the Great Lakes, and Our Children’s Earth Foundation. With its expanding product variety, Kobee’s skincare line is expected to grow without compromising on quality.

Read More: Topsail Steamer Shark Tank Update: A Fresh Take on Easy Seafood at Home