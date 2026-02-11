Kohrra: Is Dalerpura a Real Town in Punjab?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Kohrra‘ begins with the murder of a woman in a barn outside her house. Police officers Dhanwant Kaur and Amarpal Garundi lead the investigation, which takes many twists and turns before the truth comes to light. In the midst of this, the cops also have a lot of personal conflicts, which increases the stress on top of an already tense investigation. While a lot of characters play their part in unraveling the truth, the town of Dalerpura also becomes a character unto itself, revealing critical information at unexpected points. The location, thus, plays an integral role in getting to the bottom of the truth. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Dalerpura is Brought to Life by a Real Punjabi Town

‘Kohrra’ is a fictional story that uses made-up characters and locations to deliver a compelling tale. The second season shifts the location to a town called Dalerpura after Barun Sobti’s Amarpal Garundi is transferred there. In real life, there is a village called Dalerpur in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. However, it doesn’t seem to have with the TV show, which operates entirely in a fictional setting. It is possible that the creators of the show borrowed the real village’s name to lend more authenticity to the story. However, it is not confirmed whether the Dalerpura in ‘Kohrra’ was specifically based on the real-life Dalerpur.

With the Punjabi setting at the heart of the story, the show’s cast and crew turned to locations in Punjab to present an authentic portrayal of towns like Dalerpura and to capture the essence of the daily lives of its people. A majority of filming took place in and around Amritsar, the second-largest city in Punjab. The outskirts and locations in the countryside were mainly used to reflect the wintry isolation of Dalerpura, as well as the main characters, who are fighting personal battles of their own. In the interviews, the cast shared the struggles of filming during winters in the intense cold, but also noted that the on-location shoot helped them understand the locale and slip into their characters with ease.

Actor Barun Sobti, who reprises his role from the first season, mentioned that filming for ‘Kohrra’ presented a different side of Punjab to him and allowed him to look at things from a whole new perspective. The use of actual locations rather than relying on sets to replicate the locations adds a layer of realism to an already gritty story that explores the complexities of human nature and the conflicting relationships between family members. Dalerpura becomes the stage for the whole thing to unravel, while also presenting a mirror to the characters where they can truly reflect on who they are and what path they intend to take.

